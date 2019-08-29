  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    19 convicted in Burdwan blast case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 29: A Special NIA court has convicted 19 persons in connection with the Burdwan blasts case. Of the 19 persons, 4 are Bangladeshi nationals.

    On October 2 2014, a powerful bomb blast took place on the first floor of the rented house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal. The IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its making by the members of banned terrorist organiation Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh(JMB).

    19 convicted in Burdwan blast case
    Alima Bibi, Zia-ul-Haq and Khalid Mohammed, accused in Burdwan blast case

    The rented house was occupied by the members of JMB, ostensibly for Burkha Stitching though in reality it was being used for nefarious activity of bomb making. 2 accused persons had succumbed to their injuries caused due to bomb blast and 1 accused survived with grievous injuries.

    Burdwan blasts: Top JMB terrorist arrested by NIA

    Investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India as well as to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered during the investigation of the case.

    More CONVICTED News

    Read more about:

    convicted west bengal jmb nia burdwan blast

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 6:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue