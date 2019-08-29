19 convicted in Burdwan blast case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: A Special NIA court has convicted 19 persons in connection with the Burdwan blasts case. Of the 19 persons, 4 are Bangladeshi nationals.

On October 2 2014, a powerful bomb blast took place on the first floor of the rented house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal. The IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its making by the members of banned terrorist organiation Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh(JMB).

The rented house was occupied by the members of JMB, ostensibly for Burkha Stitching though in reality it was being used for nefarious activity of bomb making. 2 accused persons had succumbed to their injuries caused due to bomb blast and 1 accused survived with grievous injuries.

Burdwan blasts: Top JMB terrorist arrested by NIA

Investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India as well as to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered during the investigation of the case.