189 with pending criminal cases, 311 crorepatis contesting 6th phase of Lok Sabha polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: 189 candidates with pending criminal cases and 311 crorepatis will battle it out in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 189(20%) out of 967 candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

146(15%) out of 967 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

4 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 6 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

5 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363) and Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364), against themselves.

21 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc and Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) against themselves. Among these 21 candidates, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

11 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 26(48%) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 20 (44%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 19(39%) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 5(31%) out of 16 candidates analysed from SHS, and 34(11%) out of 307 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 18(33%) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 12 (26%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 17(35%) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 5(31%) out of 16 candidates analysed from SHS, and 27(9%) out of 307 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

34 out of 59 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

There are 311(32%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.

Among the major parties 46(85%) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 37(80%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 31(63%) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 6(50%) out of 12 candidates from AAP and 71(23%) out of 307 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election is Rs. 3.41 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 54 BJP candidates is Rs. 12.70 crores, 46 INC candidates is Rs 22.37 crores, 49 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 6.93 crores, and 12 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.01 crores.

Other details:

340(35%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 465(48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 153(16%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 7 candidates have not given their age. 2 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years.

83(9%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 6 elections.