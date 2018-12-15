187 crorepatis, 94 MLAs with pending criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Dec 15: There are 94 MLAs in the newly elected Madhya Pradesh assembly who have pending criminal cases against them. A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms also Staes that out of the 230 MLAs, 187 are crorepatis.

MLAs with criminal cases: Out of the 230 MLAs analysed, 94(41%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 230 MLAs analysed during Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2013, 73 (32%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with serious criminal cases: 47(20%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, crime against women etc. Out of 230 MLAs analysed during Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2013, 45 (19%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 6 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

MLAs with declared cases related to murder: 1 INC MLA namely Sukhdev Panse from Multai constituency has declared case related to murder(IPC Section 302).

MLAs with declared cases related to Crime against women: 3 MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A)

Party wise MLAs with criminal cases: 56(49%) out of 114 MLAs from INC, 34 (31%) out of 109 MLAs from BJP, 2(100%) MLAs from BSP , 1 (100%) MLA from SP and 1 (25%) out of 4 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 28 (25%) out of 114 MLAs from INC, 15 (14%) out of 109 MLAs from BJP, 2(100%) MLAs from BSP , 1 (100%) MLA from SP and 1 (25%) out of 4 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 230 newly elected MLAs, 187 (81%) are crorepatis. Out of 230 MLAs analysed during Madhya Pradesh 2013 assembly elections, 161 (70%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Partywise crorepati MLAs: 91(84%)out of 109 MLAs from BJP,90(79%) out of 114 MLAs from INC, 1(50%) out of 2 MLAs from BSP, 1 (100%) MLA from SP and 4(100%) independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Madhya Pradesh 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 10.17 crores. In 2013, the average assets of 230 MLAs analyzed was Rs 5.24 crores.

Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 114 INC MLAs analysed is Rs 9.41 crores and 109 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 11.16 crores ,4 Independent MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 9.24 crores

Other details:

Age details of MLAs: 37 (16%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 153(66%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.There are 40(17%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 230 MLAs, 21(9%) MLAs are women. In 2013, out of 230 MLAs,30 (13%) MLAs were women

Comparative analysis of re-elected MLAs:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 86.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 8.71 crores

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 15.67 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 6.96 crores i.e. by 80%.