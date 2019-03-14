185 winners in 2014 had criminal record: Will LS 2019 polls witness a reduced number?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: When compared to 2009, the elections in 2014 witnessed a slight increase in the number of candidates with pending criminal cases. 185 winners who made it to the Lok Sabha in 2014 had pending criminal cases, when compared to 158 in 2009 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Winners with Serious Criminal Cases: 112 (21%) winners have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, communal disharmony, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. Out of 521 winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 77 (15%) winners had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Winners with cases related to murder: 10 winners have declared cases related to murder. Out of these, 4 winners have been fielded by BJP, 1 winner has been fielded by INC, NCP, LJP, RJD, Swabhimani Paksha each and one winner is an independent.

Winners with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 17 winners have declared cases of attempt to murder. Out of these, 10 winners have been fielded by BJP, 2 winners by AITC and one winner each from INC, NCP, RJD, Shiv Sena and Swabhimani Paksha.

Winners with cases related to Crimes against Women: Adv.Joice George an Independent from Idukki constituency, Kerala has declared a case related to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354). Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of BJP from Chandrapur constituency, Maharashtra has declared a case related to Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc. (IPC Section-366).

Winners with cases related to causing Communal Disharmony: 16 winners declared cases related to causing communal disharmony. Out of these, 12 winners were fielded by BJP and 1 winner by TRS, Pattali Makkal Katchi, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen and AIUDF each.

Winners with cases related to Robbery and Dacoity: 10 winners have declared cases related to robbery and dacoity. Out of these, 7 winners have been fielded by BJP, 1 winner each from RJD, Swabhimani Paksha and 1 winner is an Independent.

Winners with cases related to Kidnapping: 7 winners have declared cases related to Kidnapping. Out of these, 3 winners have been fielded by BJP, 1 winner each from AITC, LJP and RJD each. 1 winner is an Independent.

Party wise Winners with Criminal Cases: 97 (35%) out of 281 winners analysed from BJP, 8 (18%) out of 44 winners from INC, 6 (16%) out of 37 winners from AIADMK, 15 (83%) out of 18 winners from Shiv Sena and 7 (21%) out of 34 winners fielded by AITC winners have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Winners with Serious Criminal Cases: 61 (22%) out of 281 winners analysed from BJP, 3 (7%) out of 44 winners from INC, 3 (8%) out of 37 winners from AIADMK, 8 (44%) out of 18 winners from Shiv Sena and 4 (12%) out of 34 winners fielded by AITC winners have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Chances of Winning for Candidates with Criminal Cases: The chances of winning for a candidate with criminal cases in the Lok Sabha 2014 elections are 13% whereas for a candidate with a clean record it is 5%.

Crorepati Winners: Out of the 542 winners analysed, 443 (82%) are crorepatis. Out of 521 winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 300 (58%) winners were crorepatis.

Party-wise Crorepati Winners: 237 (84%) out of 281 winners analysed in BJP, 35 (80%) out of 44 winners in INC, 29 (78%) out of 37 winners in AIADMK and 21 (62%) out of 34 winners in AITC have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.