  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 17: An 18-year-old man, who recently returned from England, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, making it the first confirmed case in West Bengal, a senior official of the state government said.

    He started showing symptoms of COVID-19 since morning, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID hospital here, they said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The man, who had gone to the UK for higher studies, had returned on Sunday.

    "His swabs were collected and sent for examination. The reports revealed he contracted novel coronavirus," the official said.

    The man's mother, who is a senior state government official, his father and their driver have been quarantined at a newly-set up facilty in Rajarhat area, he said.

    "We are now trying to trace all the people who came in contact with him. We will also disinfect his vehicle," the official added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X