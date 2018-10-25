MLA's disqualification: TTV confident of winning bypolls, AIADMK says lesson for traitor

Not a setback, says Dinakaran

Reacting to the verdict, Dinakaran told news agency ANI, "It is not a setback for us. This is an experience, we will face the situation. The future course of action will be decided after meeting with the 18 MLAs."

"I will discuss the verdict with my MLAs and then decide. If our MLAs want to challenge the verdict, we will go to the Supreme Court but if they want to go for elections, we will also be ready for it. There is no chance we will merge with EPS-OPS. Whenever the elections will happen, we will win," said TTV Dinakaran after 18 AIADMK MLAs close to him were disqualified.

Slap on face of traitors, says TN minister

Terming the order as a "slap in the face of traitors and cheaters", Tamil Nadu deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman said that "this is a victory for dharma and and that even if an appeal is filed, we are sure that the truth will only win."

AIADMK MP Dr Vasudevan Maitreyan welcomed the High Court verdict. "It's a welcomed judgment as our stand has been upheld. Those who have lost all their credibility are bound to speak out of frustration," he said. He further assured that the government will remain stable and unaffected. "Many people have tried to write the obituary of our government ever since the demise of amma, but we have always managed to emerge on the top," he added.

Palanisamy ready to fght bypolls

" Welcome the HC verdict. Even if bypolls are announced for the 18 assembly seats, Amma's Govt will win all of them, rest of the things the EC has to decide. We are ready to face general elections also as we are the third largest party in the Parliament but this verdict does not have a bearing on the general elections," says Palanisamy.

Democracy must be safeuarded: Stalin

"Democracy must be safeguarded. Already two assembly constituencies are vacant, now with Madras HC verdict, 18 seats have fallen vacant. Therefore, EC should take steps immediately to fill them, " Stalin on MLA's disqualification.