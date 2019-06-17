17th Lok Sabha Updates: Congress MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over Assam flood situation

New Delhi, July 12: The parliament session will resume from today. Congress MP and Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over flood situation in Assam.

It should be noted that due to the heavy monsoon rains in India's northeast Assam state displaced more than a million people from their homes and flash floods killed at least 10 in the past 72 hours, state authorities said on Saturday, warning the situation could worsen in coming days.

On the other hand, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Finance Bill for consideration and passage during the week starting from today. There will also be discussions and voting on Demands for Grants for 2019-20 of three ministries - Road Transport and Highways, Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Youth Affairs and Sports.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

