    17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Ruckus in Lower House over Azam Khan's sexist remark

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 29: Lok Sabha had passed the Triple Taaq bill and the nod of Rajya Sabha is now left before it becomes a law and replaces an ordinance, which had enacted a similar provision through an executive decree. The bill likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

    Azam Khan

    Parliament session has been extended till August 7.

    Jul 29, 2019 11:25 AM

    Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes after smoke emits out of voting panel on one of the seats in treasury benches.

    Jul 29, 2019 11:24 AM

    Azam Khan ji's remark has hurt both women and men in India. He will not understand this. He is a serial offender. I have not come here to hear such comments, says Rama Devi.

    Jul 29, 2019 11:13 AM

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Azam Khan's sexist remark on BJP MP Rama Devi.

    Jul 29, 2019 10:53 AM

    The Upper House will also take up The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing today.

    Jul 29, 2019 10:52 AM

    The House will take up The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Jul 29, 2019 10:52 AM

    Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'accident of Unnao rape victim showing absolute lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh government.'

    Jul 29, 2019 10:52 AM

    SP MPs Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are attending a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at his office in Parliament. BJP's Rama Devi is also present at the meeting. Azam Khan had made a remark on Rama Devi during the session of the House on July 25.

    Jul 29, 2019 10:51 AM

    Lok Sabha had passed the Triple Taaq bill and the nod of Rajya Sabha is now left before it becomes a law and replaces an ordinance, which had enacted a similar provision through an executive decree.

