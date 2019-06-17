17th Lok Sabha Live: Both houses to convene at 11 am; Union Cabinet meeting at 1 pm

New Delhi, July 17: The Lok Sabha sat till 11.59 pm on Tuesday to conclude discussion on demands for grants for the agriculture and rural development ministries. This is for the second time in less than a week that the Lower House conducted business late in the night to conclude a debate. On July 11, it had worked till 11.58 pm to conclude debate on the Railway Ministry.

Concerned over increasing number of farmers' suicide and 'worsening' agrarian situation, Opposition Members Tuesday suggested the government ensure adequate water, quality seeds and remunerative prices for farm produce in a bid to improve the plight of farmers.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a Bill to set up a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh, with HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assuring the two varsities will be completed in the next four years.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on July 12. Currently these two universities are functioning in temporary facilities in Anantpur and Vizianagaram respectively.

The government has already allocated Rs 450 crore for the central university against the total outlay of Rs 902.07 crore and Rs 420 crore for tribal unversity against the outlay of RS 836 crore

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Question Hour will be taken up after papers are laid on the Table of the House. Urgent matters of public importance will be discussed. Home Minister Amit Shah will move The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Bill has been cleared by the Lok Sabha already. Home Minister Amit Shah will move The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House today. The Bill has been passed by the Lower House already. Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 1 pm in Parliament Annexe building today. Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "tension at Indo-China border." Speaker Om Birla said there were "technical" reasons and he has to adjourn the House at midnight otherwise he would have preferred to run the business till 3 am. Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019, empowering the Civil Aviation Ministry to bid out private airport projects on the basis of pre-determined tariff. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today will move the Rajya Sabha to pass the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad, after it was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha gives 'Zero Hour Notice' in Rajya Sabha over "unprecedented floods in several parts of the country". Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Gopal Narayan Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'poor condition of National Highway 2.' Biju Janata Dal MP, Sasmit Patra has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to declare the states hit by major calamities as special focus states" Union Agriculture Minister on LS session extended till midnight: MPs participated in discussion in large no. and gave suggestions. It's a matter of happiness that everyone took interest in agriculture and rural issues, till this hour. When all work together,a solution naturally comes out. Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Lok Sabha session extended till midnight: It's being done with the initiation of speaker, govt and all MPs. Farmer issues were discussed. For the first time there has been such productivity and our concern for farmers can be seen through this. Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM on 17 July.