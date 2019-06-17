17th Lok Sabha Updates: Rajya Sabha too passes amendments to NIA Act

India

New Delhi, July 17: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill giving more powers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe terrorist acts against Indians and Indian interests abroad.

The Bill amends NIA Act, 2008 that provides for a national-level agency to investigate and prosecute offences listed in the scheduled offences, was passed by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. Further, the Act allows for creation of Special Courts for the trial of scheduled offences. The bill has been already passed by the Lok Sabha on July 15.

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha Wednesday asked the Centre to ensure that states' right to policing remains intact and they should be allowed to assist National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe terrorism cases.

The members were participating in a discussion on the The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has already been passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week. Congress member Vivek Tankha said: "NIA is a policing agency...it is facing challenges and one day there may be a situation where NIA enactment would be struck down (by court)."

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day. Without discussion, a voice vote is taken up. A clause-by-clause vote on the adoption of the Bill is undertaken. The Appropriation Bill, 2019 is passed. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the Appropriation Bill, 2019. Rajya Sabha is adjourned for the day. The Bill goes to vote. Subbirami Reddy moves amendments. They are negated through voice vote. The Bill is passed. Amit Shah assures the House that the government will not misuse the law. As the discussion on the NIA (Amendment)Bill, 2019, continues, K.K. Nagesh, CPI (M), Kerala, says that the Act will be prone to misuse. Various provisions of the Act is being grossly misued, he says. The Act is known for undermining terrorist acts of certain religious groups, Nagesh says. National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill, 2019, introduced in Rajya Sabha. Samajwadi Party supports NIA Bill in Rajya Sabha. We have set targets to States to contain anaemia. Test, treat and talk or T3 strategy is being followed to tackle anaemia," says Smriti Irani, Women and Child Development Minister, in Rajya Sabha. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani speaks about Poshan Abhiyan, a nutrition scheme. In Lok Sabha, V. Kalanithi (DMK) speaks on demonetisation and other what he calls as ill-schemes of the government. BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy objects. He says the member is not sticking to the topic. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to lynching incidents in the country, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to lynching incidents in the country. State Governments are responsible for prevention, detection and investigation of crimes and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies, says MoS Home Nityanand Rai "'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects under the seventh schedule of the constitution," says MoS Home Nityanand Rai when asked in Rajya Sabha if incidents of mob lynching have increased in the last 6 months. Cabinet Briefing at 3.30 pm today. Union Ministers Prakash Javdekar and Piyush Goyal will brief the media. Lok Sabha approves demands for grants for Ministries of Rural Development, and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare for 2019-20. "We will identify all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators living on every inch of this country and deport them as per the international law," says Home Minister Amit Shah in Upper House. Tomar speaks about zero budget farming, and how current productivity is dependent on chemical fertilisers. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says that the UPA government began many of these schemes. Agriculture and Rural development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says that educated people are gravitating towards agriculture, infusing the sector with technology. Lok Sabha takes up demand for grant for Agriculture and Rural development. Minister Narendra Singh Tomar responds. Currently in Doklam, both sides are exercising restraint, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha. India and China are respecting the existing agreements to maintain peace and tranquility at the border," says DM. Infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines and airfields are being developed on the border of India and China to ensure the sovereignty and security of the nation," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha. Question Hour will be taken up after papers are laid on the Table of the House. Urgent matters of public importance will be discussed. Home Minister Amit Shah will move The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Bill has been cleared by the Lok Sabha already. Home Minister Amit Shah will move The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House today. The Bill has been passed by the Lower House already. Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 1 pm in Parliament Annexe building today. Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "tension at Indo-China border." Speaker Om Birla said there were "technical" reasons and he has to adjourn the House at midnight otherwise he would have preferred to run the business till 3 am. Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019, empowering the Civil Aviation Ministry to bid out private airport projects on the basis of pre-determined tariff. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today will move the Rajya Sabha to pass the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad, after it was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha gives 'Zero Hour Notice' in Rajya Sabha over "unprecedented floods in several parts of the country". Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Gopal Narayan Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'poor condition of National Highway 2.' Biju Janata Dal MP, Sasmit Patra has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to declare the states hit by major calamities as special focus states" Union Agriculture Minister on LS session extended till midnight: MPs participated in discussion in large no. and gave suggestions. It's a matter of happiness that everyone took interest in agriculture and rural issues, till this hour. When all work together,a solution naturally comes out. Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Lok Sabha session extended till midnight: It's being done with the initiation of speaker, govt and all MPs. Farmer issues were discussed. For the first time there has been such productivity and our concern for farmers can be seen through this. Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM on 17 July.