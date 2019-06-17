17th Lok Sabha Updates: Opposition cries foul over NIA Amendment Bill

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 15: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, giving more teeth to the NIA in probing terror cases in India and abroad.

The amendments will allow the NIA probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking, sources had earlier told news agency PTI. The Bill allows the National Investigation Agency to investigate terror attacks on Indians and Indian interests abroad.

While the government maintained that broadening the central probe agency's investigation powers through the legislation was essential for implementing its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the opposition claimed that it would end up turning India into a "police state".

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel in Lok Sabha on whether it is proposed to convert Nehru Museum Memorial&Library, Delhi as a monument for all former Prime Ministries: No.However, Govt has approved proposal to set up a new Museum on the PMs, in Teen Murti complex, Delhi. Dr. Gaddam Ranjth Reddy, TRS, Telangana questions the decrease in the funds allocated to the National Highway Authority of Inida. He says that the Finance Minister has increased the funds allocated for the Road ministry by 6% only. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day, will commence tomorrow at 11am. A discussion on the working of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidhha, and Homeopathy (Ayush) underway in the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha passes the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Voting underway in Lok Sabha on National Investigative Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019. This Bill gives NIA officers power to investigate offences committed outside India too. This Bill also mandates the setting up of Special Courts. Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said,''Repealing POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) wasn't a right step, number of terrorists incidents increased so much between 2004-2008 that the then UPA govt had to bring in NIA. It was after Mumbai attack that it was decided to form NIA.'' MoS G Kishan Reddy said that the bill is brought in the national interest to broaden the investigating powers of the NIA as part of its zero tolerance policy against terrorism. Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari accused the government of trying to turn India into a "police state." MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, in Lok Sabha said,''Hamari 'chowkidar' ki sarkar hai. Yeh sarkar desh ki raksha karne ke liye aage rahegi. It is the duty of the government to fight terrorism.'' Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on police personnel guarding NC leader Syed Tauqeer Ahmad killed in terrorist attack yesterday said,'' Farooq sahab, I take note of your concern, I want to assure you that we will reach the root of the matter and take the strictest action.'' Dr. Satya Pal Singh (BJP), had said that TADA and POTA were used unfairly. He says that the Malegaon and Hyderabad incidents were 'made political'. Singh adds that the political parties have appropriated terrorism to suit their own interest. Laws on terrorism must be seen as an effort to clamp down the social evil, Singh says. Shah asks the House to be united in support of the NIA. Opposition Bench rises up in protest. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) says the Bill extends territorial jurisdiction. He wants to know if India will become an International Criminal Court's statute. He asks what powers the NIA officer has, and if we have the diplomatic clout. Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) says that the way terror attacks are planned have changed over time. K. Subbarayan of the CPI says he opposes the Bill. He says he suspects the motives of the government. Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) says that there is a need to expand the scope of NIA. He objects to the investigations by the NIA which were done without informing the Police. He asks why there is such a miscommunication between Central and State forces. He says that the State itself is not taken into confidence. Minister of State (Finance), Anurag Thakur in a reply to the question 'What is the total amount of old currency swap by the Government in 2016-17?' in Lok Sabha: The total value of Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) returned from circulation is Rs.15,310.73 billion. Kalyan Banerjee (AITC) asks if there is a treaty with Pakistan, because most of the terrorist activities comes from the region. He suggests special judges, who are subject experts, to be appointed. Andimuthu Raja (DMK) points out that the legislations proposed must not be misused. In Rajya Sabha, Digvijaya Singh (INC) asks if sewage water can be treated and recycled to make portable drinking water. Replying to him, Shekhawat said that there is technology in the US to do so, but the govt. is doing all it can so that such a situation does not arise. Question hour over. House adjourned till 2:00 p.m. In Lok Sabha, G. Kishan Reddy, MoS, Home Affairs, says that the special court judges will continue to be appointed by the Chief Justice in order to fast-track the process of justice. Prof. Saugata Roy, (AITC), a professor of physics, opposes the Motor Vehicles Ammenment bill, saying that it takes away from the power of the State government to improve rural transport infrastructure. He says that it infringes upon the rights of the State . In Lok Sabha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in replies to queries says that the ethanol import will be curbed and the ministry will look to domestically extract the fuel from indigenous and sustainable sources for the farmers. In Rajya Sabha, K.T.S. Tulasi (Nominated) takes up the issue of household savings. He quotes an anonymous poem on taxes that evokes laughter in the Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, V. Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP) urges India to bring back the 483 fishermen locked-up Karachi jails. He says that this year alone 46 fishermen were captured by the doc guards and handed over to Pakistan. In Rajya Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings begin. The Chair allows Shantanu Sen (AITC) to speak. Congress members want to speak first. After some commotion, House is back in order. The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and aims to increase penalties on traffic violations, address issues on third-party insurance, regulation of cab aggregators, road safety, opening the public transport sector for private players and regulate permits. It also proposes a National Transportation Policy for ushering guidelines on the transportation of goods and passengers. Delhi: Assam Congress MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over flood situation in the state and demand Assam floods to be declared a National Problem pic.twitter.com/FYZTQSfUMx — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019 Assam Congress MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over flood situation in the state and demand Assam floods to be declared a National Problem TMC MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'case of death due to negligence in metro in Kolkata' Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'pension of disabled Army personnel' Congress MP and Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over flood situation in Assam.