17th Lok Sabha Updates: Speaker to decide on Azam Khan issue after consulting all leaders

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 26: The government has extended the Parliament session till 7 August, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said soon after the passage of the Bill criminalising triple talaq. Women members in Lok Sabha on Friday spoke in one voice condemning the sexiest remarks by SP member Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded that he apologise or else he should be suspended from the House.

The Lok Sabha had on Thursday passed the bill to criminalize instant triple talaq while the Rajya Sabha passed Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Now, the Rajya Sabha needs to clear the triple talaq bill for it to become a law.

The Abolition of Capital Punishment Bill, 2016 is taken as the first Bill for consideration moved by Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta. Rajya Sabha discusses Private Member Bills All states have shown a decline in mortality rate among children under five years of age, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. Lok Sabha discusses Companies Amendment Bill 2019 The Lok Sahha will pass a resolution condemning comments made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against BJP' Rama Devi. The resolution will also authorise the Speaker to act against the MP. 14 parties write to Rajya Sabha Chairman against passage of RTI bill, says govt in hurry to bring in new laws There is no proposal to hike rail fare even as price of diesel has gone up as a result of increase in excise duty and cess, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 17 opposition MPs write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu over "serious concern over the manner in which the Government is hurriedly passing legislations without any scrutiny by Parliamentary Standing or Select Committees". ''Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, through various agencies carried out many pilot studies for optimization of crop cutting experiments, in which AI was used for optimization & yield estimation,'' he further said. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha on being asked if Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used in agriculture said,''Yes it can be used in multiple domains of agriculture such as weather, crop and price forecasting, yield estimation, etc.'' Lok Sabha to reconvene at 2 pm; Rajya Sabha to meet at 2.30 LokSabha Speaker Om Birla to hold meeting with leaders of all parties to take decision on SP MP Azam Khan over his sexist remarks in the Lok Sabha. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Congress party is against disrespect of women" while reacting on Azam Khan's yesterday's comment against Rama Devi when she was in the Chair of the House acting as Deputy Speaker. However, Choudhary triggered a commotion as he tried to link the issue with past incidents regarding Sonia Gandhi. Women MPs demand an apology from SP MP Azam Khan over his sexist remark in the Parliament. Rajnath Singh spoke about Kargil Vijay Diwas in the Lok Sabha today. We are remembering our martyrs today. We respect them for their bravery. Pakistan cannot fight full-fledged war with us. They can only get into a proxy war with India. All because of our brave jawans Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Azam Khan said,''Congress party is against disrespect of women. There have been incidents when Sonia Gandhi Ji was called 'Italy ki katputli' etc. in the Parliament.'' Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha said.''Azam Khan should apologize or else he should be suspended from Lok Sabha, this is our demand.'' TMC MP, Mimi Chakraborty on Azam Khan, in Lok Sabha said,''Nobody can stand in the Parliament and tell a woman "look into my eyes and talk." Speaker sir, all women here are expecting something big from you on this.'' ''The entire nation watched yesterday what happened. This House passed the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill. I appeal to all to speak in one voice- You cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it by just dramatizing it,'' Irani said. BJP MP Smriti Irani on Azam Khan, in Lok Sabha said,''Let us not reduce this to a problem of just women. This is a blot on all legislators including men. This is not a House where men come in and 'Kisi aurat ki aankhon mein jhanka jaye'.'' Samajwadi Party MP, Ravi Prakash Verma has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for legislation to prevent mob violence' Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'plight of the entertainment industry in India.' TMC MP, Dola Sen has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to review decision to privatise Indian ordnance factories.' The Union government on Thursday decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7 to complete its legislative agenda. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here, official sources said. Government and the Congress-led Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Thursday locked horns on the issue of sending RTI (Amendment) Bill to a Select Committee of the House, forcing four adjournments. As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh to move the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill. After moving it for consideration, the minister urged the Chair to hold discussion on the bill and then decide on the motions for its passage as well as the issue of sending the draft law to a select committee. As many as five members had given notice for amendment seeking to send the bill to a select Committee. TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday alleged that a BJP MP manipulated ballot papers during voting on the RTI amendment bill in Rajya Sabha. "BJP MP caught red handed trying to manipulate; had multiple ballot papers with him. He was influencing MPs distributing & collecting ballot papers #Shame Appeal to @rajyasabhatv to share video footage recorded on multi cameras," he tweeted. O'Brien, however, refrained from naming the erring parliamentarian. "In the larger interest of democracy, @rajyasabhatv should air all footage of what transpired in the House today while voting to send the RTI Bill to a #Parliament committee. RTI Right to Information became RTI Right to Intimidation. Did the same tactics get BJP 303 seats!," he said. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and other opposition parties had wanted the bill to be sent to a select committee.