17th Lok Sabha: Bill to overturn Sabarimala SC verdict introduced

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 21: A fresh bill to ban instant Triple Talaq was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which has been listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Friday, will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

Earlier on Thursday, President Kovind shared the plan for the next five years as he touched upon issues such as National Register of Citizens, triple talaq, surgical strikes and One Nation, One Election in the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Kollam MP NK Premachandran introduced a private member bill for the consideration of the Lok Sabha seeking a ban on the entry of women aged 10-40 years in the Sabarimala temple. Prajwal Revanna takes oath as Lok Sabha MP. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha reassambles. The House takes up Private Members Bill. Meenakshi Lekhi speaks on Sabarimala issue. She seeks a Bill to grant denominational status to Ayyappa devotees. Hanuman Beniwal speaks about deteriorating law and order in Rajasthan. A Kerala MP talks about sea wall erosion in his State. A Shiv Sena Member puts forward the case for doctors. He says attacks on doctors have increased, mostly due to lack of infrastructure, lack of doctors etc. He asks the Health Minister to focus on increaing health infrastructure. Congress Floor Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says that if hypoglycemia is an issue, then primary health centres should have glycometers. Kirit Solanki is in the Chair. Chowdhury says that there is one doctor in Bihar for every 50,000 patients. Slogans get louder in the House. Rajiv Pratap Rudy raises the issue of the children who died in Muzaffarpur due to alleged acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) during Zero Hour as a part of Matters of Urgent Public Importance. 186 Members say yes to the introduction of the Bill, as against 74 who are against it. The Bill is introduced. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha pays tribute to encephalitis victims; adjourns till 2.30 pm after question hour Since the division rolls have not been alloted yet, it will be taken up through slips, says Secretary General. Each members gets to choose his/her slip — red for noes, green for ayes, yellow for abstain. The members will have to write their details such as name, their constituency name etc. in the slips. Lok Sabha prepares for division on introduction of triple talaq Bill. Opposing the Triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha, Asaduddin Owaisi says he will request a division when the Speaker calls for a voice vote on this Bill. He says a non-Muslim is sentenced to one year, whereas the punishment for Muslim men is three years. He also said, “If you care so much about Muslim women, why do you not care about Hindu women in Kerala as regards the Sabarimala issue?” Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting PM Modi in Parliament said,''I congratulated PM on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. I also told him that Delhi is the capital of the country, so it is important that Delhi & Centre work together for the development of Delhi.'' Ravi Shankar Prasad responds. He says Rights of Muslim women will be protected. It is about justice & empowerment of women. Opposition members started loud protests as soon as Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stood up to table the triple talaq bill. Prasad replied shouting above the din that he should be allowed to table the bill and thereafter the government will be open for discussion and debate on the matter. Congress MP Shahi Tharoor moves to oppose the Bill. He says he is against instant talaq but is opposed to consider a civil offence a criminal offence. He suggests the scope of the Bill should be extended to women of all communities. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeks permission to move the triple talaq Bill. Expressesing concern on Bills getting lapsed, Naidu said as many as 22 Bills, which were passed in Lok Sabha got lapsed. These Bills have to be reintroduced. At the end of the last session 33 Bills, of which three Bills are pending for more than 20 years, Naidu notes. Rajya Sabha discusses death of children due to AES in Bihar. Binoy Viswam says the State and Central government should urgently intervene. He says the health system must be improved. Responding to Kaushal Kishor's question, Javadekar said that he would like to start the 17th Lok Sabha with some good news. He recounted data of a survey to state that India was among the only 10 countries that managed to increase its forest cover. He responded to Kishor's question and said adequate measures were taken by the ministry to ensure the plants are of diverse species. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu heaps praise on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who retired from Rajya Sabha on June 14. In Lok Sabha, Former Minister Maneka Gandhi says the one per cent in green cover could include sugarcane as well. So she requests the Ministry to check this. In Rajya Sabha, the Chairperson reads the obituary reference. The House pays tribute to former members KA. RA. Subbian, Virendra Kataria, Manohar Parrikar, Drupad Borgohain, Devi Prasad Singh, Chaudhary Munvvar Saleem, Vasanthi Stanley, Vishwanatha Menon, Rajnath Singh 'Surya', and S. Sivasubramanian In Lok Sabha, Question Hour is underway. Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Congress MP Gaurva Gogoi's question on fake news, in Lok Sabha said,''Fake news & information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House.'' Meanwhile, Mumbai Special NIA Court allows exemption application of BJP MP Pragya Singh. She had sought exemption from appearing before the court on the grounds of ongoing Parliament session. After Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi, PM Modi lands in Delhi. He will be in Parliament and will attend a series of meetings. RJD Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha has given calling attention notice in Rajya Sabha for 24 June, over the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzzafarpur A fresh bill to make instant Muslim divorce or "triple talaq", which got stalled in the upper house of parliament and lapsed, is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. Kollam MP NK. Premachandran to present a private member bill on Sabarimala issue in the parliament today AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the increase in crime rate in Delhi.