17th Lok Sabha LIVE: New Triple Talaq bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 21: A fresh bill to ban instant Triple Talaq will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance issued in February.With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month, the previous bill had lapsed as it was pending in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Thursday, President Kovind shared the plan for the next five years as he touched upon issues such as National Register of Citizens, triple talaq, surgical strikes and One Nation, One Election in the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Special NIA Court allows exemption application of BJP MP Pragya Singh. She had sought exemption from appearing before the court on the grounds of ongoing Parliament session. After Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi, PM Modi lands in Delhi. He will be in Parliament and will attend a series of meetings. RJD Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha has given calling attention notice in Rajya Sabha for 24 June, over the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzzafarpur A fresh bill to make instant Muslim divorce or "triple talaq", which got stalled in the upper house of parliament and lapsed, is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. Kollam MP NK. Premachandran to present a private member bill on Sabarimala issue in the parliament today AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the increase in crime rate in Delhi.