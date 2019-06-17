17th Lok Sabha Live: President Kovind enroute Parliament

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 20: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament today. Both, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, will start proceedings half an hour after the conclusion of the president's address. Today will also be the first day of Rajya Sabha since the election of a new government.

President Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am.

Newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he will run the House in an impartial manner by taking everyone along, while asserting that the chair should not be biased.

Addressing the House after being unanimously elected as the speaker, Birla assured the members that he will preside over the proceedings in accordance with rules and regulations, and "safeguard the interests of the members irrespective of the strength of their parties in the House".

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The speaker assured the Lok Sabha members that he will remain fair and unbiased. "I will strive to provide equal opportunities to each and every member irrespective of their political affiliation or size of their respective parties," Birla said. The speaker further said, "Will work by taking everyone together, gaining everyone's trust.

The budget will be introduced on July 5.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for the Parliament, to address the joint session of both the Houses today. pic.twitter.com/MNwWxOfU0F — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019 President en-route Parliament. Who said you cannot say 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'?, says Speaker Om Birla. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will introduce several Bills, including the Triple Talaq bill, The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019, and The Companies (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019. Om Birla's comments about the religious slogans comes a day after Hyderabad MP-elect Adaduddin Owaisi, was heckled with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande mataram" as he walked down the staircase for his oath-taking. The MP hit back with slogans of, "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind."​​ "Our mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' with 'sabka vishwas', we want to win everyone's trust," says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The Parliament session will continue till 26th of next month. The Economic Survey will be presented to Parliament on 4th July and the Union Budget for 2019- 20 will be presented to Lok Sabha on 5th July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the Members of the Parliament at Delhi's Ashoka Hotel at 7 pm today. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am today. Both, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, will start proceedings half an hour after the conclusion of the president's address. Today will also be the first day of Rajya Sabha since the election of a new government.