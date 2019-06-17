17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Several oppn leaders to skip PM's meet to take a call on simultaneous poll

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies in the country.

The government has invited chiefs of all political parties who have representation in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Besides, invitations have also been extended to parties who have no representation in the Parliament. However, many opposition leaders are likely to give a miss.

PM Modi will interact and exchange views with the political parties chief over the cause.

Earlier on Tuesday, United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of leaders of constituent parties and other allies to discuss their floor plan during the Budget Session.

The meeting was attended by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, newly-nominated Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI leader D. Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi and T.R. Baalu, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, VCK leader Thirumaavalan Thol, RSP leader N.K. Premachandran, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, and KC-M leader Thomas Chazhikadan.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The speaker will be elected on June 19 and the next day the president will address a joint sitting of both Houses. The budget will be introduced on July 5.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to also not attend meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament today. Raghav Chadha to represent AAP. The PM will chair a meeting of heads of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the Members of Parliament on 20 June in Ashoka Hotel, Delhi. DMK Chief MK Stalin will not attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament today. The PM will chair a meeting of Heads of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament, on the eve of the Budget Session 2019, later today. While KCR has said that party’s working president and his son KT Rama Rao will attend the meeting, TDP’s Naidu has written a letter to the government to express his views. Banerjee, who is a strong critic of Modi, said that the matter needs to be discussed with the constitutional and election experts first and that the government should prepare a white paper on the issue. Alleging that the BJP was doing it hurriedly, she in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, “A proper response on such a sensitive and serious subject like ‘one country, one election’ in such a short time would not do justice to the subject. The matter requires consultations with constitutional experts, election experts and above all, the party members.” According to a PTI report, a few opposition parties feel that the meeting might be a trap set by the BJP and needs proper discussion before going ahead. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of TMC, DMK’s MK Stalin, TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu and TRS’ K Chandrasekhar Rao have announced that they will not be attending the meeting convened by the PM. When Sonia Gandhi was asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend Wednesday’s meeting convened by the Prime Minister, she replied, “You will know tomorrow (Wednesday).” Earlier, Rahul had evaded questions on the issue when posed to him after the meeting in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the heads of all political parties, who have a lawmaker either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss several issues including the 'One Nation, One Election' idea.