17th Lok Sabha Live: CPI gives adjournment motion notice seeking to stop a Hydrocarbon Project in TN

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 27: Narendra Modi yesterday addressed the Rajya Sabha in a note of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address of the House during which the Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues and expressed dissappointment over the Congress' attitude after election results. He said the way Congress has been refusing to accept the mandate of the people and portraying the Lok Sabha election outcome as a "loss to the nation" was saddening.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a short duration discussion on the water crisis across the country. The Lok Sabha discussed an passed the SEZ Amendment Bill. CPI leader D Raja expressed over water crisis in Tamil Nadu and said there should be a national consensus on the issue and urges on preservation of water bodies on a priority basis.

After the Lok Sabha has passed Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and has been adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Communist Party of India(CPI) has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking to stop the ongoing Hydrocarbon Project in Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on tax rebate to disabled Indian Armed forces personnel. Congress issues a three line whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha, today. The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 is listed to be introduced the House. It provides for the reservation of posts in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers' cadre in certain central educational institutions. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today.