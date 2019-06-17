17th Lok Sabha Live: CPI gives adjournment motion notice seeking to stop a Hydrocarbon Project in TN
New Delhi, June 27: Narendra Modi yesterday addressed the Rajya Sabha in a note of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address of the House during which the Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues and expressed dissappointment over the Congress' attitude after election results. He said the way Congress has been refusing to accept the mandate of the people and portraying the Lok Sabha election outcome as a "loss to the nation" was saddening.
The Rajya Sabha also witnessed a short duration discussion on the water crisis across the country. The Lok Sabha discussed an passed the SEZ Amendment Bill. CPI leader D Raja expressed over water crisis in Tamil Nadu and said there should be a national consensus on the issue and urges on preservation of water bodies on a priority basis.
After the Lok Sabha has passed Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and has been adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.
Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence
The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.