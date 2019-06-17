  • search
    17th Lok Sabha Live: TMC MPs protest at Parliament demanding "ballot paper"

    New Delhi, June 24: Both the Houses of Parliament would re-convene today after a break of two-days and several key Bills including the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, are likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

    BJP working president JP Nadda is likely to move the motion of thanks on the President's address today.

    Home Minister Amit Shah
    Also, the Union cabinet will today take a call on introducing a fresh bill in Parliament to extend the facility of proxy voting to overseas Indians. A similar bill had lapsed following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month. The Cabinet is likely to take a call on amending the NIA Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act today.

    Earlier on Thursday, President Kovind shared the plan for the next five years as he touched upon issues such as National Register of Citizens, triple talaq, surgical strikes and One Nation, One Election in the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.

    Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

    The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Jun 24, 2019 10:44 AM

    Placards carried by TMC MPs read: "No EVM, we want paper ballot"; "EVM Nahi, ballot chahiye".

    Jun 24, 2019 10:41 AM

    TMC protest:

    Jun 24, 2019 10:39 AM

    "I have moved a Calling Attention motion in Rajya Sabha over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur," says RJD MP Manoj Jha.

    Jun 24, 2019 10:08 AM

    Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime in the national capital.

    Jun 24, 2019 10:03 AM

    Amit Shah is likely to deliver his maiden speech in the Lower House after introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance.

    Jun 24, 2019 8:58 AM

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha today. The union cabinet had approved it on February 28.

