17th Lok Sabha Live: TMC MPs protest at Parliament demanding "ballot paper"
New Delhi, June 24: Both the Houses of Parliament would re-convene today after a break of two-days and several key Bills including the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, are likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.
BJP working president JP Nadda is likely to move the motion of thanks on the President's address today.
Also, the Union cabinet will today take a call on introducing a fresh bill in Parliament to extend the facility of proxy voting to overseas Indians. A similar bill had lapsed following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month. The Cabinet is likely to take a call on amending the NIA Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act today.
Earlier on Thursday, President Kovind shared the plan for the next five years as he touched upon issues such as National Register of Citizens, triple talaq, surgical strikes and One Nation, One Election in the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.
Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence
The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.