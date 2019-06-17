17th Lok Sabha Live: Jaishankar to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Gujaratshortly

ew Delhi, June 25: Parliament witnessed moving speeches by the leaders over the Jharkhand lynching incident. Politically, the opposition parties tried to corner the ruling BJP government over the incident by saying that such hate crimes have gone up during the saffron party's rule.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said unless BJP acts against the wrong-doers in the party and punish them, their 'Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas' will remain a distant dream.

Hours after S Jaishankar joined the BJP, the External Affairs Minister was named as the party's candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat. Both the Houses of Parliament on Monday took up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both Houses on Friday.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing Parliament in a note of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind, who addressed a joint session of both the Houses last week. PM Modi will be replying to the President's address and issues raised by him. PM Modi's speech is expected to set the agenda for the government in the coming months.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets CM Vijay Rupani at his residence in Gandhinagar. Dr S Jaishankar will file nomination for Rajya Sabha shortly. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs PK Kunhalikutty and Mohammed Bashir give Adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament at 4 pm todayPM Modi will be replying to the President's address and issues raised by him. PM Modi's speech is expected to set the agenda for the government in the coming months. Although the address is a mere formality, PM Modi's speech will be followed widely. After a fierce debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, that saw some sharp attacks by the Congress, PM Modi is expected to hit back with his speech. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board will meet in the national capital Tuesday, ahead of the Union Budget 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all party lawmakers are likely to be present in the meet.