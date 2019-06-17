  • search
    17th Lok Sabha Live: Congress Parliamentary Party meeting today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said the government would take India to new heights in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Lok Sabha. It was 44th anniversary on the Emergency and Modi leaved no stone untirned to recall it and take a bitter jibe at former PM Indira Gandhi. Modi spokepoke about NDA's vision for the next five years for the country's overall growth and prosperity.

    Today, Congress Parliamentary Party meeting would be held in Parliament. Also, Karnataka state-in-charge KC Venugopal to hold a meeting of 21 candidates who lost Lok Sabha elections

    Parliament

    The House will sit today at 11 am.

    Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

    The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

    Jun 26, 2019 9:08 AM

    Karnataka state-in-charge KC Venugopal to hold a meeting of 21 candidates who lost Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru.

