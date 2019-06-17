  • search
    17th Lok Sabha Live: 'I have no information', says Om Birla

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 18: First Parliament session after Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister for the second time began on Monday (June 18). Since it was the first day of the session after NDA came to power with a thumping mandate, PM Modi, his council of ministers and other newly elected members took oaths. A total of 320 members of Parliament took oath on the first day.

    Om Birla leaving JP Nadda's residence this morning (June 18). (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    Om Birla leaving JP Nadda's residence this morning (June 18). (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Administering oath to the 542 lawmakers will take the better part of two days. During the Parliament session, the passage of the Union budget and key legislation such as triple talaq are likely to be on top of the to-do list for the government.

    Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

    The speaker will be elected on June 19 and the next day the president will address a joint sitting of both Houses. The budget will be introduced on July 5.

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Jun 18, 2019 10:34 AM

    "Ghulam Nabi Azad ji briefed everyone about the discussions that took place in the all-party meeting. We discussed key issues and will also hold meetings with the opposition parties. No discussions on name of leader of opposition," says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

    Jun 18, 2019 10:17 AM

    "I have no information, I had just went to meet the Working President as a 'karyakarta'" says Om Birla.

    Jun 18, 2019 10:17 AM

    "It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him," says BJP MP Om Birla's wife Amita Birla on reports that BJP will be appointing Om Birla as the Speaker of the House.

    Jun 18, 2019 10:13 AM

    If Birla is appointed Speaker then he would be replacing previous Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Jun 18, 2019 10:09 AM

    In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Om Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena.

    Jun 18, 2019 10:08 AM

    Om Birla is a two time BJP MP from Kota and three-time MLA from the Kota South Assembly seat.

    Jun 18, 2019 9:59 AM

    17th Lok Sabha key fact: The 17th Lok Sabha has the highest number of women MPs to have been ever elected at 14.3 percent. Of the 78 women MPs, 46 MPs are first-timers in the Lok Sabha.

    Jun 18, 2019 9:49 AM

    ANI reports while quoting sources that Om Birla could be the NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. Om Birla is the BJP MP from Kota, Rajasthan.

    Jun 18, 2019 9:47 AM

    Congress leaders AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, P Chidambaram, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh are at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence for the meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group.

    Addressing the media after the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the prime minister urged leaders of all parties to "introspect whether members of Parliament are able to fulfil people's aspirations as their representatives and the manner in which last two years of the 16th Lok Sabha were wasted".

    An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

    Joshi said the government has requested all parties, especially the opposition, for their cooperation for the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament.

    In order to build esprit de corps, Modi has invited presidents of all those parties who have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19.

    The meeting has been called to discuss "one nation, one election" issue, celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year, he said.

    It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 20 to freely interact and exchange views with the government, Joshi said, adding that these two novel initiatives would go a long way in building team spirit among all parliamentarians.

