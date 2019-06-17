17th Lok Sabha Live: Opposition parties write to Speaker over RTI Bill

New Delhi, July 22: After two-days weekend break, both the houses are scheduled to commence at 11 am today. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, is likely to moved today by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will also be taken for consideration.

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Protection of Human rights (Amendment) Bill 2019 which will make the National Human Rights Commission and state human rights commission more representative and powerful. The amendment reduces the tenure of chairpersons of national and state human rights bodies to three years from the current five years. It also stipulates that besides a former chief justice of India, as is the current requirement, a former Supreme Court judge can also become NHRC chairperson.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Question hour begins in Rajya Sabha. Rehabilitation of villages and Road accidents are being discussed. The Opposition Bench sloganeers against what they called government's injustice towards minorities. Chants of 'justice' echo. The Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, continues to conduct the Sabha despite the persistent noise. However, after 12 minutes of continuous agitation, the Chair announces that the house is adjourned till 2 p.m. Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after paying tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP, Ram Chandra Paswan. Both the houses are scheduled to commence at 11 am today. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to improve access to quality and affordable medical education and ensure availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.