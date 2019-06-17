  • search
    17th Lok Sabha Updates: BJP Parliamentary meeting to begin

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: A series of bills will be taken up for consideration in both the houses of Parliament on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019m in the Lok Sabha.

    The seventeenth session of the Lok Sabha is likely to be extended as the Government plans to extend the ongoing session.

    Parliament

    There are more than two dozen bills, including the contentious triple talaq bill, which are pending and the government is keen to complete its legislative business.

    The first session of the Lok Sabha, of the PM Narendra Modi led-government, began on June 17. The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Jul 23, 2019 9:44 AM

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrive for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building.

    Jul 23, 2019 9:44 AM

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building.

    Jul 23, 2019 9:43 AM

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP DP Vats has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to establish a Heroes Gallery in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'

    Jul 23, 2019 9:43 AM

    BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to increase the limit of creamy layer for Other Backward Classes (OBCs)'

    Jul 23, 2019 9:43 AM

    BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for adequate police force to maintain law and order in the country'

    Jul 23, 2019 9:43 AM

    Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for reservation of seats for students of Odisha in National Law University, Odisha'

    Jul 23, 2019 1:05 AM

    The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended for at least three days as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may make an announcement in this regard in the House on Tuesday.

