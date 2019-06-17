17th Lok Sabha Updates: BJP Parliamentary meeting to begin
New Delhi, July 23: A series of bills will be taken up for consideration in both the houses of Parliament on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019m in the Lok Sabha.
The seventeenth session of the Lok Sabha is likely to be extended as the Government plans to extend the ongoing session.
There are more than two dozen bills, including the contentious triple talaq bill, which are pending and the government is keen to complete its legislative business.
The first session of the Lok Sabha, of the PM Narendra Modi led-government, began on June 17. The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.
Jul 23, 2019 9:44 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrive for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building.
Jul 23, 2019 9:44 AM
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/fVpNP51d4A
