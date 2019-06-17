  • search
    17th Lok Sabha Updates: LS speaker may announce Parliament session's extension

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended for at least three days as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may make an announcement in this regard in the House on Tuesday.

    The extension of Parliament session was also discussed in the Business Advisory Committee where opposition made it clear to the government that they are not in favour of any such move.

    During the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Birla, the government conveyed to the opposition parties that it wanted to extend the ongoing Parliament session.

    There are more than two dozen bills, including the contentious triple talaq bill, which are pending and the government is keen to complete its legislative business.

    The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Jul 23, 2019 1:05 AM

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

