17th Lok Sabha Live: Jaishankar to make statement Parliament on Kulbhushan Jadhav toay

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 18: The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on July 17. Parliament passed a bill yesterday giving more powers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe terrorist acts against Indians and Indian interests abroad.

The Bill amends NIA Act, 2008 that provides for a national-level agency to investigate and prosecute offences listed in the scheduled offences, was passed by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. While the existing Act allows the Centre to constitute special courts for NIA trials, the amendment enables the Centre to designate sessions courts as special courts for the trial of scheduled offences.

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha Wednesday asked the Centre to ensure that states' right to policing remains intact and they should be allowed to assist National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe terrorism cases.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'desperation in youths due to unemployment.' Congress MP, Viplove Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country." Congress MP Selja Kumari has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for social integration through inter-caste marriages' Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi" During the NIA Bill debate yesterday, NCP's Majeed Memon had said people need to be given a reason to trust the NIA. CPI's Binoy Viswam had said in the name of fighting terrorism, the government has certain intentions which may not be visible in the Bill. On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed The Appropriation Bill, 2019. Without discussion, a voice vote was taken up. A clause-by-clause vote on the adoption of the Bill was undertaken. Eaxternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make statement about the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in Parliament today.