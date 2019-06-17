17th Lok Sabha LIVE: RTI Bill passed in Rajya Sabha amid uproar

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 25: The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.

The first session of the Lok Sabha, of the PM Narendra Modi led-government, began on June 17. The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Right to Information (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha. The motion that the RTI (Amendment) Bill be sent to a Select Committee for further deliberation is negatived. The result of division is 75 ayes and 117 noes. Triple talaq Bill Passed in Lok Sabha. Voting on Triple Talaq Bill underway in Lok Sabha. Trinamool Congress stages walk out in Lok Sabha over the Triple Talaq bill. Why the law only punishes Muslim husbands who desert wives?, asks Shashi Tharoor. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said her party will not support the BJP-led government at the Centre on the triple talaq bill and the RTI (Amendment) bill in the Rajya Sabha. CCPA extends Parliament session by 8 days, until 7 August. There have been 345 cases of triple talaq after the judgment till July 24. Should we leave these women on roads? I am a minister in Narendra Modi govt and not in Rajiv Gandhi government, says RS Prasad. "If 20 Islamic countries can ban Triple Talaq, why can’t India? Even Mohammad Prophet said that triple talaq is a sin," says Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha. Triple Talaq Bill is about gender equality, it is not about religion," RS Prasad. Triple Talaq Bill debate in Lok Sabha: "When it is an offence in so many Muslim countries, why not here- in a Secular country," says Ravi Shankar Prasad. Rajya Sabha has been further adjourned, for the third time, till 4.25 pm. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) says that the Supreme Court has decriminalised homosexuality and adultery, but the government is criminalising talaq. He asks who bears the burden of proof. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, lauds Speaker for his stand. He says when an important Bill is being discussed, it doesn't send a good signal when a minority community member walks out. SP leader Azam Khan rose to address Lok Sabha. Treasury Benches object to some of his reference. He recites a poem. BJP members say it is targetting Rama Devi, who is in the Chair. “You are disrespecting a woman,” Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Khan. BJP ally Janata Dal (United) abstains from voting while BJD has extended its support to the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha. Discussion on RTI Ammendment Bill is happening in Rajya Sabha. NK Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party during discussion on Triple Talaq Bill, in Lok Sabha: Why are you not enforcing imprisonment for divorce in the Hindu and Christian communities? Why alone in Muslim community? This is discrimination against Muslim community. "Don't look at this issue through political lenses. This is an issue of justice and humanity... an issue of women rights and empowerment... we can't abandon our Muslim sisters," Prasad said. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha. As far as Triple Talaq Bill is concerned, Criminality Clause maybe misused by police & govt. So we'll strongly oppose Criminality Clause. If the govt sticks to that, we'll ask for division, says K Suresh, Congress MP. Congress has spoken to all allies of UPA and all of them have agreed to oppose Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha today. DMK MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota to deprive youth from SC, ST, OBC sections from employment in central govt and public institutions.' Government to reach out to opposition parties to support the passage of RTI Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha. The government may contact Sonia Gandhi also as she is leading the opposition parties and demand to send the said Bill in select committee, reported ANI.