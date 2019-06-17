17th Lok Sabha Live: Congress MPs strom the well of the House in RS over Karnataka crisis
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, July 09: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the the Aadhaar Amendment Bill, days after Lok Sabha passed it. The amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connection. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.
The Bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was already passed by Lok Sabha on July 4.
The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.
Jul 9, 2019 12:28 PM
Kunwar Danish Ali, BSP's Amroha MP rises to speak in Lok Sabha. He talks about the rising cases of mob lynching.
Jul 9, 2019 12:28 PM
Papers are laid on the table. Speaker Om Birla disallows adjournment notice. Opposition benches rise up in protest.
Jul 9, 2019 12:28 PM
Rajya Sabha reconvenes. Members immediately troop to the Well. Deputy Spekaer Harivansh adjourns the house till 2 pm.
Jul 9, 2019 12:02 PM
Congress MPs shouted slogans against the ruling BJP and stormed into the well of the Upper House, accusing the rival party of having provoked the Congress and JD(S) MLAs to rebel.
Jul 9, 2019 11:19 AM
"Rajya Sabha MPs will be allotted a constituency. 15-20 teams will be formed in each constituency. They'll undertake 15 km pad yatra daily. MPs will organise programs on Gandhi ji, freedom struggle, tree plantation. There will be a party level committee to implement it," says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.
Jul 9, 2019 11:18 AM
In his address, PM mentioned a very imp program regarding 'Gandhi 150', the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between 2 Oct-31 Oct, a 150 km long pad yatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency," says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after BJP Parliamentary Party meet.
Jul 9, 2019 11:17 AM
It has become their (Congress) nature to allege anybody for their failure. Their MLAs have submitted their resignations to the Governor. We are monitoring the situation and will decide accordingly, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on current political situation in Karnataka.
Jul 9, 2019 10:32 AM
Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, called by Sonia Gandhi, begins at the Parliament premises.
Jul 9, 2019 10:31 AM
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting has concluded.
Jul 9, 2019 10:07 AM
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over political situation in Karnataka.
Jul 9, 2019 9:44 AM
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins at Parliament Library Building
Jul 9, 2019 9:44 AM
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/K7OknjqkNF
