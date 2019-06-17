17th Lok Sabha Live: Congress MPs strom the well of the House in RS over Karnataka crisis

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 09: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the the Aadhaar Amendment Bill, days after Lok Sabha passed it. The amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connection. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

The Bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was already passed by Lok Sabha on July 4.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Kunwar Danish Ali, BSP's Amroha MP rises to speak in Lok Sabha. He talks about the rising cases of mob lynching. Papers are laid on the table. Speaker Om Birla disallows adjournment notice. Opposition benches rise up in protest. Rajya Sabha reconvenes. Members immediately troop to the Well. Deputy Spekaer Harivansh adjourns the house till 2 pm. Congress MPs shouted slogans against the ruling BJP and stormed into the well of the Upper House, accusing the rival party of having provoked the Congress and JD(S) MLAs to rebel. "Rajya Sabha MPs will be allotted a constituency. 15-20 teams will be formed in each constituency. They'll undertake 15 km pad yatra daily. MPs will organise programs on Gandhi ji, freedom struggle, tree plantation. There will be a party level committee to implement it," says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. In his address, PM mentioned a very imp program regarding 'Gandhi 150', the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between 2 Oct-31 Oct, a 150 km long pad yatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency," says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after BJP Parliamentary Party meet. It has become their (Congress) nature to allege anybody for their failure. Their MLAs have submitted their resignations to the Governor. We are monitoring the situation and will decide accordingly, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on current political situation in Karnataka. Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, called by Sonia Gandhi, begins at the Parliament premises. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting has concluded. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over political situation in Karnataka. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins at Parliament Library Building Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/K7OknjqkNF — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019 BJP Parliamentary Party meeting Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament premises. YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in release of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, held by Pakistan". PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "restriction on school buses and ambulance on Jammu-Srinagar Highway" BJP MP RK Sinha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over delay in punishment in heinous crimes against minor girls.