17th Lok Sabha Live: DMK MP gives adjournment motion notice over NEET

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 08: Two days after the Finance Minister presented Budget 2019, both Houses of Parliament will resume today.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the country's first full-time woman finance minister, on Friday delivered one of the longest Budget speeches which was peppered with Urdu, Hindi and Tamil couplets. All through her 2 hours 17 minutes long maiden budget presentation, Sitharaman did not pause to have a sip of water. The budget proposals were welcomed with frequent thumping of desks by the treasury benches with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too joining the members.

This is the first full Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its second term, after coming to power with a massive win in the national election held in April and May.

"It took India 55 years to reach a $1 trillion economy.When hearts are with hopes and aspirations, we added $1 trillion in just five years. The common man was served even when transformational reforms were laid out. We have to invest heavily in infrastructure. Citizens felt the difference in every nook and corner. Our focus has been mazboot desh ke liye mazboot nagrik (strong citizens for a strong nation)," Sitharaman said.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

DMK MP TR Balu has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over NEET Examination. Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on 'BJP trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka'.