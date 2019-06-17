  • search
    17th Lok Sabha Live: Motilal Vora gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

    New Delhi, July 12: Parliament witnessed a massive uproar on Thursday over political crisis in Karnataka. The opposition accused the central government of destabilising the ruling Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protested in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament

    The Opposition in Lok Sabha on Thursday accused the Modi Government of trying to sell off railways' assets instead of focusing on services, but the BJP asserted that the transport behemoth is breaking new ground everyday especially in areas of infrastructure and safety.

    During a debate on demands for grants under the Ministry of Railways, the Congress, TMC and other parties tore into the government as they opposed alleged attempts to privatise the railways and claimed it was "selling dreams" like the 'bullet train' to the people which were not feasible.

    Taking a swipe at the government, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the aviation minister wants to sell Air India, the railways minister wants to sell its assets and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged, will "one day sell the country".

    Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

    Countering the opposition's allegations, BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh Thursday said the performance of railways is much better now that it was under the Congress rule and it was achieving new milestones.

    Railway accidents have drastically reduced by 73 per cent in the five-year period of Modi government from 2014 to 2019, he noted.

    The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Jul 12, 2019 10:58 AM

    Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'suppressing of information about frauds by the banks'.

    Jul 12, 2019 10:53 AM

    The Women and Child Development Ministry has proposed changes in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This bill is likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha today.

    Jul 12, 2019 10:30 AM

    Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'alleged killing of dalits in Gujarat'

    Jul 12, 2019 9:05 AM

    PM Narendra Modi will meet women MPs of BJP over breakfast at his official residence. This will mark the PM’s fifth such interaction with party MPs.

    Jul 12, 2019 9:03 AM

    Both Houses will resume on July 12 at 11 am.

    Jul 12, 2019 12:10 AM

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on 12 July.

    Jul 12, 2019 12:09 AM

    Pragya Singh Thakur (BJP, Bhopal, Madhya Pardesh) says there's no direct train from Bhopal to Mumbai despite Bhopal being a State capital, and demands one. She further demands there are law and order issues at Habibganj railway station in Bhopal be addressed.

    Jul 12, 2019 12:09 AM

    Shashi Tharoor demands a new train in the Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai-Velankanni pilgrimage route among other demands specific to his constituency.

