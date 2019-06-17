17th Lok Sabha Updates: Karnataka crisis echoes in Parliament; quandary deepens

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 09: The political crisis in Karnataka resonated in Parliament as well on Tuesday, with the Congress accusing the BJP of destabilising its government in the southern state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rejected the charge, saying the Congress was unable to handle its internal problems.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Appreciating that the Budget focusses on sustainability, NPP’s Agatha Sangma highlighted various schemes of the government which focus on e-vehicles, water conservation, energy efficiency and improving the quality of life, according to reports. BJP’s Locket Chatterjee praises Budget for introducing measures in support of women and to fight corruption and black money. She also listed schemes relating to farmers, health and housing and how the state government in West Bengal is proving to be a roadblock in the implementation of these projects. Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka of INC demands a special package for Odisha, since the state faces a lot of environmental hazards. AIMIM's asaduddin Owaisi raises questions on the Haj subsidy cuts, education schemes for minorities. "Finance ministry has not given figures on how many minorities have been given jobs," he said. CPM's AM Ariff said that it is typical of the Narendra Modi government to only sell dreams to the poor. "There are no clear geographical locations of projects in the Budget. Be it the Sagar Mala or Bharat Mala project, they do not have any route maps. When and where will these projects be implemented?" he asked. Girish Chandra of BSP says the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constitute 25% of the Indian population but the budget doesn't reflect anything for the upliftment of these people. BJP has also issued a three line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House, tomorrow. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned thrice today following repeated protests by Congress MPs in the Upper House. When Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to dismiss the business of the day to debate the political developments in Karnataka, Congress MPs, in tow with TMC members stormed the well of the House. When at 2 pm the House reconvened, Congress MPs took to sloganeering and finally staged a walk-out with DMK members trailing. Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow, as Congress MPs stormed the well of the Upper House in protest after the Chairman refused to dismiss the day's business to discuss the political developments in Karnataka. BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in the Lok Sabha saying, "This is their internal matter and they are not able to maintain their own House in Karnataka and raising it here." Nityanand Rai said,''Govt has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration. Due to concerted&synergized efforts of security forces, the security situation in the State has witnessed an improvement in 1st half of this year over same period in 2018.'' ''Net infiltration has reduced by 43%. The electric fence on LoC along Indo-Pak Border has proved to be a potent tool to guard against infiltration,''MoS Home Nityanand Rai also said in Lok Sabha. The Congress MPs in Lok Sabha walkout of the House in protest against the political situation in Karnataka Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking on current political situation in Karnataka, says, "Poaching politics should be stopped forever." Om Birla addresses Opposition MPs protesting for an adjournment notice and says that sloganeering will not be allowed “under any circumstances” in the Parliament. Kunwar Danish Ali, BSP's Amroha MP rises to speak in Lok Sabha. He talks about the rising cases of mob lynching. Papers are laid on the table. Speaker Om Birla disallows adjournment notice. Opposition benches rise up in protest. Rajya Sabha reconvenes. Members immediately troop to the Well. Deputy Spekaer Harivansh adjourns the house till 2 pm. Congress MPs shouted slogans against the ruling BJP and stormed into the well of the Upper House, accusing the rival party of having provoked the Congress and JD(S) MLAs to rebel. "Rajya Sabha MPs will be allotted a constituency. 15-20 teams will be formed in each constituency. They'll undertake 15 km pad yatra daily. MPs will organise programs on Gandhi ji, freedom struggle, tree plantation. There will be a party level committee to implement it," says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. In his address, PM mentioned a very imp program regarding 'Gandhi 150', the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between 2 Oct-31 Oct, a 150 km long pad yatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency," says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after BJP Parliamentary Party meet. It has become their (Congress) nature to allege anybody for their failure. Their MLAs have submitted their resignations to the Governor. We are monitoring the situation and will decide accordingly, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on current political situation in Karnataka. Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, called by Sonia Gandhi, begins at the Parliament premises. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting has concluded. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over political situation in Karnataka. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins at Parliament Library Building Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/K7OknjqkNF — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019 BJP Parliamentary Party meeting Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament premises. YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in release of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, held by Pakistan". PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "restriction on school buses and ambulance on Jammu-Srinagar Highway" BJP MP RK Sinha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over delay in punishment in heinous crimes against minor girls.