17th Lok Sabha Live: FM Sitharaman to reply to debate on budget today

New Delhi, July 10: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday reply to the debate on Union Budget in the Parliament. Leaders from different political parties expressed their views on the Union Budget, which was presented by Sitharaman on July 5, on Tuesday. Appreciating that the Budget focusses on sustainability, NPP's Agatha Sangma highlighted various schemes of the government which focus on e-vehicles, water conservation, energy efficiency and improving the quality of life.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the disparity in GDP numbers and said, "It seems that the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing." BSP MP Sangeeta Azad from Lalganj said the budget ignores SCs, STs and OBCs. She said the budget has ignored her constituency and has not talked about opening of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Bhandar or sugar mills in the area.

Before the debate on budget, the political crisis in Karnataka resonated in Parliament on Tuesday, with the Congress accusing the BJP of destabilising its government in the southern state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rejected the charge, saying the Congress was unable to handle its internal problems.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over "violence against doctors in medical institutions" Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express train. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to the debate on Union Budget in the Parliament today. She presented her first Union Budget on 5th July.