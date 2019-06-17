17th Lok Sabha Updates: Sitharaman says Budget 2019 paints 'big picture' of new Modi govt

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 10: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday reply to the debate on Union Budget in the Parliament. Leaders from different political parties expressed their views on the Union Budget, which was presented by Sitharaman on July 5, on Tuesday. Appreciating that the Budget focusses on sustainability, NPP's Agatha Sangma highlighted various schemes of the government which focus on e-vehicles, water conservation, energy efficiency and improving the quality of life.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the disparity in GDP numbers and said, "It seems that the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing." BSP MP Sangeeta Azad from Lalganj said the budget ignores SCs, STs and OBCs. She said the budget has ignored her constituency and has not talked about opening of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Bhandar or sugar mills in the area.

Before the debate on budget, the political crisis in Karnataka resonated in Parliament on Tuesday, with the Congress accusing the BJP of destabilising its government in the southern state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rejected the charge, saying the Congress was unable to handle its internal problems.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11:00 a.m. tomorrow. A demand to give Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees residing in Tamil Nadu for almost three decades was made in the Rajya Sabha. Ahamed Hassan of the TMC made the demand through a Zero Hour mention during the brief period that the House functioned in the pre-noon session. "Arbitration is definitely a better way of dealing with contractual disputes...the abritrator is normally a retired judge," Roy says. "What was the great urgency of promulgating an ordinance regarding this Bill?" says TMC's Saugata Roy. The aim of the New Delhi Arbitration Centre is to make India the centre of domestic and international arbitration, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Discussion underway on The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. Discussion underway on The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. ""Inflation management, from when we took charge has come down to 3 per cent. Whereas, talking about food inflation, the figures are even worse, which the Opposition will not want to hear because the Consumer Price Index for food inflation was pegged at 6.4% in 2014-15 whereas, as of March 2019, it stands at 0.3%." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says. "India tops the charts in production of several agricultural products since 2014, with farmers not having to face any lathi charge while waiting in queues to collect their fertilisers. Our measures have made a difference to the farmers in compliance with the Swaminathan committee. Under the adoption of new Minumum Support Price (MSP) policy, all the commodities which were notified have witnessed a big jump in MSP," says minister. Against what people like to believe that the Budget does not focus on the agriculture sector, I'd like to put the record straight, this year's Budget focuses majorly on agriculture. We have adopted comprehensive solutions for agriculture concerns as our Government realised the agriculture sector needs huge transformation by 2022, we are looking at doubling farmers' income," says minister. Deficit ratios projected can be compared so I hope scholars understand the consistency with which the budget document is produced as opposed to the figures in the Economic Survey," FM says. ""The growth rate of nominal GDP has been projected at 12% in the Union Budget 2019-20, whereas the growth rate of nominal GDP in the Economic Survey was projected at 11%. As compared to the Economic Survey, the one projected in the Budget is on a lower GDP base because the Interim Budget also used the same lower GDP base which ensures comparability between the Interim and regular," says Sitharaman. FM Nirmala Sitharaman rubbishes allegations of mismatch in budget numbers. Congress says they cannot allow the minister to mislead them. "So we are looking at an FDI policy aimed at liberalisation by lowering of corporate tax from 30% to 25% along with additional income tax deduction on the purchase of electric vehicles and increasing the scope of voluntary pension scheme for traders and shopkeepers. The government has also made it clear that its intention is to push infrastructural development with Rs 100 lakh crores investment over the next 5 years," Finance Minister says. In order to achieve the USD 5 Trillion economy target, we spoke of effectively, 1. bringing investment into the economy, 2. for generating jobs, 3. towards manufacturing within India which are steps to ensure investment is drawn into the country, she says. Sitharaman resumes speech after Speaker intervenes and asks opposition members to calm down and let the minister complete the speech. Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chaudhary alleges that the FM is misleading the house. Opposition members interrupt the Finance Minister after she says that memebrs should refer to the official numbers given by the government. Some opposition members had alleged that there was a mismatch in some numbers between the budget present by the FM and those quoted by the CEA in economic survey. This budget certainly comes at a time when an interim budget had already been presented and it's the last year of the 14th Finance Commission. This Budget has two bookends and it gives a big picture of this newly elected government which has returned to power with a bigger mandate, says the Finance Minister. Some have raised suspicions on 5 trillion dollars target. Five trillion is in fact based on conservative estimates, says FM. Ministry revoked the passport of Nirav Modi as per provisions of Section 10(3)(c) of The Passports Act, 1967, on February 23, 2018. The Ministry has no means to verify the travels, if any, of Nirav Modi and passport used for such travels by him, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs says in LS. Under the Central Sponsored scheme, amounts being spread are far higher than earlier, which reflects government's commitment to boost investment in agriculture, social sector—education and health. The fiscal deficit is pegged at 3.3% against the 3.4% mentioned in the interim budget which marks the path of Fiscal Consolidation without compromising on the requirement of public expenditure, she says. After the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the regular budget for 2019-20 has been proposed to the parliament which is the second budget after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The entire financial data was provided in the budget documents which amounts to nearly Rs 13 lakh thousand crores which entails an increase of nearly 8 thousand crores, says Sitharaman. This budget gives a big picture. It reflects commitment of the government. It is aimed at making India's economy a 5 trillion dollar economy, FM says. Expenditures have improved and increased, she says. Sitharaman rubbishes allegations of mismatch in numbers in budget. Budget reflects government's commitment to substantially boost agricultural activities, spending on education... We are committed to fiscal consolidation, says FM. This is the second budget after the implementation of the GST, says FM. Sitharaman thanks members who took part in the Budget debate. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins reply to the debate on Union Budget in Parliament. Leaders from different political parties had earlier expressed their views on the Union Budget, which was presented by Sitharaman on July 5, on Tuesday. Presently, discussions are in progress with M/s. Electricite de France (EDF) of France to arrive at a project proposal. On finalization of the proposal and accord of its administrative approval and financial sanction by the Government, work on project will commence, the minister further said. "A site at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri dist of Maharashtra has been accorded ‘in principle’ approval for setting up 6 units of 1650 MW each in cooperation with France. Land has been acquired, statutory clearances obtained and infrastructure works are in progress, Jitendra Singh says. "Present installed nuclear power capacity of country comprises 22 reactors with total capacity of 6780 MW; One reactor RAPS-1(100 MW)is under extended shutdown and 21 reactors with a capacity of 6680 MW are presently operational, Union Minister Jitendra tells Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar by Congress MPs over recent political developments in Karnataka. V Muraleedharan, MOS MEA in Lok Sabha: Ministry revoked the passport of Nirav Modi as per provisions of Section 10(3)(c) of The Passports Act,1967, on 23 Feb,2018.The Ministry has no means to verify the travels,if any,of Nirav Modi&passport used for such travels by him.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/0mueVOXGiK — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019 V Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha "Illegal immigrants are a security threat to the state. Yesterday a terror module that operates from Bangladesh was busted in Bengaluru. I call upon the Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru to weed out Bangladeshis who have come here illegally," BJP MP from Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya says in Lok Sabha. Appointment of Judges in the High Courts is a continuous collaborative process between the Executive and the Judiciary, as it requires consultation and approval from various Constitutional Authorities, RS Prasad says. "There is no shortage of judges in SC. SC has reached its full strength of 31 Judges for the first time since 2009. However, as on 1 July,19 there are 403 vacancies in the High Courts," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says in Lok Sabha. " A pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design/composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18kms border length in Amritsar and work has recently been awarded," says MoS Home, Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha. "Pakistan's ISI is known for giving support to Khalistani elements in Canada for anti-India activities. We have zero tolerance policy on this and have taken many important steps against it," says MoS Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha Rajeev Gowda (INC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Ravi Prakash Verma (SP), D Raja (CPI) and TK Rangarajan (CPM) have given Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss on the issue of "defections being engineered to dislodge elected Governments" Congress MP, K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Dalit youth killed in Gujarat by upper caste.' Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "Dalit youth killed in Gujarat by Upper caste people" TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over "violence against doctors in medical institutions" Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express train. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to the debate on Union Budget in the Parliament today. She presented her first Union Budget on 5th July.