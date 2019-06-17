17th Lok Sabha Updates: Budget backed with plan, estimates realistic, says Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 12: Answering critics of her maiden Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said every estimate in the Budget 2019-20 was "realistic" and that the focus on agriculture and investments lay foundation for nearly doubling size of the economy to USD 5 trillion in five years.

Replying to the debate on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha, she said adequate provisions for expenditure particularly for defence, pension and salary and internal security have been provided for with necessary mobilisation of tax and non-tax resources.

She said the big picture presented in the Budget is backed with a plan to increase investment without compromising on the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

The Lok Sabha is adjourned till 11 a.m. on July 15. The discussion continues on the private members' bill on compulsory voting. BJP opposes Capital Punishment Bill, 2016. Janardan Singh Sigriwal, BJP welcomes the idea of e-voting introduced by the Election Commission and says that it will help increase the percentage of voters in the country. BJP says that voting has been an integral part of the country's fabric and it is worrisome that about 33% of the total population does not vote. It is a social duty for the citizens to caste their vote. Discussion on the Compulsory voting Bill is underway. Lok Sabha has passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Lok Sabha has passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy says that there the sprouting of coaching institutions have hampered higher education. Private coaching institutions have seen a compounded growth of 35%. He says, that its quality, not quantity that the government needs to focus on. In Bihar, he says, out of the 3 universities that were supposed to be made 2 have been progressing well. He requests the ministers to grant Jai Prakash university and Patna university central university tags. Discussions on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 begins. The Human Resource Development minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, opens by saying that that a committee formulated by the ministry has determined a few areas where a Central and a Tribal university will be set up in Andhra Pradesh. He says that although the data said that the punctuality saw a 20 percent decrease, the railway ministry has been working towards it. He says that the government has made railways transparent for the public. He says that the oppositions' concern about the punctuality of trains were well founded, however, the government has been responsible for installing automatic data loggers to provide accurate data, eliminating medieval methods of writing down train timings. The Minister of Railways says that between 2004 and 2009, there were only 28 escalators and 19 lifts made however, between 2014 and 2019 the govt. made 457 escalators and 377 lifts. Sitharaman says every estimate projection that have been given is realistic. "When we say we have a vision for India, it's not without a plan. And the plan is to increase investment coming into the country." She says, regarding disaster management, there is no discrimination between States. The formulation is already given by the Finance Commission, says the Finance Minister. N. Gokulakrishnan of the AIADMK, Puducherry says that the Union Territory is reeling under financial crisis. He asks the Finance Minister to write a legacy loan of Rs 2,100 crore for the UT. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her reply. She takes the names of each Member who has spoken on the topic, to thank them for participating in the discussion. Around 90 samples were tested for infectious agents at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and non-ICMR Institutes. Few samples were found positive for dengue,chikungunya&Japanese Encephalitis, majority tested negative, indicates predominantly non-infectious etiology, Choubey said. Minister of State Health, in Lok Sabha on 'whether study carried out by Govt on aspects of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/Japanese Encephalitis': Ltd no.of serum&litchi samples were tested for methylenecyclopropylglycine (MCPG) toxin. At least half were found MCPG positive. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ctrljRhVRj — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019 Minister Ashwini Choubey: Child Sex Ratio is defined as the number of females per thousand males in the age group 0–6 years. "As per latest reports of Health Management Information System of Ministry of Health and Family welfare reveal that Sex Ratio at Birth(SRB) shows improving trends and SRB has increased from 923 to 931 at national level between 2015-16 & 2018-19," says Irani. "Yes. As per the census 2011, the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in comparison of census 2001 has declined in 21 States/UTs," says Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. "Will the Minister of Women and Child Development be pleased to state whether a declining trend has been registered in Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in some States/Union Territories of the country?, asks BJP MP Nihal Chand Chauhan in the Lower House. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao describes the Budget as bold, utopian, developmental and gender-balanced. Speaker OM Birla proposes an elaborate discussion on Cancer. Answering a question on medical college, Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan says that the number of post-graduate seats has increased under this government. Vijay Goel of the BJP says that the government sets its targets and achieves them. He praises the government’s zero budget farming intitiative, in response to the Opposition calling it an anti-farmer Budget. Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'suppressing of information about frauds by the banks'. The Women and Child Development Ministry has proposed changes in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This bill is likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha today. Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'alleged killing of dalits in Gujarat' PM Narendra Modi will meet women MPs of BJP over breakfast at his official residence. This will mark the PM’s fifth such interaction with party MPs. Both Houses will resume on July 12 at 11 am. Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on 12 July. Pragya Singh Thakur (BJP, Bhopal, Madhya Pardesh) says there's no direct train from Bhopal to Mumbai despite Bhopal being a State capital, and demands one. She further demands there are law and order issues at Habibganj railway station in Bhopal be addressed. Shashi Tharoor demands a new train in the Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai-Velankanni pilgrimage route among other demands specific to his constituency.