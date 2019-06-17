17th Lok Sabha LIVE:Opposition demands PM’s reply on Trump's claim, stages walk out

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 23: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were rocked by uproar over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue, as the Opposition protested in both the Houses.

Reaching out to the Opposition, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar makes a statement in Rajya Sabha on the issue of US President's comment on Kashmir issue. He says, "I categorically assure the House no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President."

The first session of the Lok Sabha, of the PM Narendra Modi led-government, began on June 17. The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Opposition walked out of the House over their demand for Prime Minister's response on "statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue". I assure the house categorically that no such request has been made by PM to the US President. I also reiterate that it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed bilaterally: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha. We would like to demand that the PM comes to the House and clarifies if such a conversation took place between the two. If it didn't, he should say that the US President is giving false statements and is lying about Kashmir, he said. We would like to demand that the PM comes to the House and clarifies if such a conversation took place between the two. If it didn't, he should say that the US President is giving false statements and is lying about Kashmir, he said. Massive uproar in Lok Sabha as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stands up to speak. Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: Yesterday's statement by US President Trump, in the presence of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, that PM Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue, is like a blow to the unity of India. They're seeking a reply from PM in Parliament on statement of US President that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM, following an uproar by Opposition MPs where there were raising slogans of "Pradhanmantri jawab do,jawab do,jawab do". US President Donald Trump has claimed that PM Narendra Modi in the G20 summit in Osaka requested him to mediate on Kashmir, therefore it is appropriate for the PM to come to the house and give an explanation. They're seeking a reply from PM in Parliament on statement of US President that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM, following an uproar by Opposition MPs where there were raising slogans of "Pradhanmantri jawab do,jawab do,jawab do". Nazir Laway, PDP MP in Rajya Sabha, says, “Whatever India and Pak decide, they have to take Kashmiris along. It is the problem of Kashmiris on both sides of the border.” UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on being asked if Congress will seek a reply from PM in Parliament on 'statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue': You will see it in the House. We will raise the issue and Congress is raising now also. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on being asked if Congress will seek a reply from PM in Parliament on 'statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue': You will see it in the House. We will raise the issue and Congress is raising now also. GN Azad,Congress: No matter which govt was in power at Centre in past,our foreign policy has been that Kashmir is bilateral issue and no 3rd party can intervene and President Trump knows it,I don't think President Trump would tell Pakistan's PM that India's PM has asked the US to mediate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha on 'statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue': It is a national issue. Country’s unity, integrity and national interest is involved, we should be seen speaking in one voice. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 PM following an uproar by the Opposition over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. "It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," the foreign minister said. "It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," the foreign minister said. EAM S Jaishankar, in Rajya Sabha, categorically assure the House no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar likely to address both houses of Parliament over Trump's statement that PM Modi asked him to "mediate" in the Kashmir issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders leave after attending the Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building. Opposition MPs create an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. Today a meeting of the Opposition leaders was held in Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament. Opposition leaders asked for suspension of all business in the House, seeking explanation from the PM in both the Houses on US President Donald Trump's statement on Kashmir. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "atrocities on minorities, poor tribals and women in various parts of the country". CPI Member of Parliament D Raja has given notice of suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss ‘the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue’. Seven Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha ‘over killing of tribals across the nation’. BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament Library Building concludes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrive for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/fVpNP51d4A — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP DP Vats has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to establish a Heroes Gallery in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)' BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to increase the limit of creamy layer for Other Backward Classes (OBCs)' BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for adequate police force to maintain law and order in the country' Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for reservation of seats for students of Odisha in National Law University, Odisha' The ongoing session of Parliament is likely to be extended for at least three days as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may make an announcement in this regard in the House on Tuesday.