17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Opposition accuses govt of pushing through bills

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 01: The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI), is slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

All India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill.

Parliament session has been extended till August 7.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

As soon as the House met for the day, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Cong), Saugata Roy (TMC) and Kanimozhi (DMK) accused the government of bringing bills for consideration and passage at the last moment, giving little time to members to prepare for the debate. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Since I was chosen to be the Speaker it's my responsibility to see that I run House with consensus of all MPs...As you requested, I will see to it personally that before a Bill is listed all MPs are informed about it a day in advance so you prepare for it. TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "This House cannot function on the government's whims and fancies. They are deliberately not giving us sufficient time to read up on key bills." MPs of Congress, DMK and All India Trinamool Congress are opposing the introduction of bills in Lok Sabha "randomly". Union Minister Smriti Irani will move the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP K Suresh and two other party MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "accident of Unnao rape victim, showing absolute lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh government and the observation of Chief Justice of India on the issue". In an effort to cut down costs, the Lok Sabha will become paperless from next session. Congress party issues a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 AM till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "setting aside the principle of social justice in the ongoing admission process at universities". G V L Narasimha Rao, BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "establishment of a major port at Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh". Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manish Tewari, and Gaurav Gogoi give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "privatisation of airports". All India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill. The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI), is slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the triple talaq bill passed by Parliament, making it a law.