    17th Lok Sabha Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman presents 1st budget of PM Modi's new govt

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2019 with the touch of a 'new India' which wants national security and economic growth to remain in focus.

    This is the first full Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its second term, after coming to power with a massive win in the national election held in April and May.

    "It took India 55 years to reach a $1 trillion economy.When hearts are with hopes and aspirations, we added $1 trillion in just five years. The common man was served even when transformational reforms were laid out. We have to invest heavily in infrastructure. Citizens felt the difference in every nook and corner. Our focus has been mazboot desh ke liye mazboot nagrik (strong citizens for a strong nation)," Sitharaman said.

    The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

    Jul 5, 2019 11:28 AM

    Jul 5, 2019 11:28 AM

