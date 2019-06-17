  • search
    17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS over Siddhartha case

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 31: Congress leader Manish Tewari gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the charge of alleged harassment against Income Tax officials made by troubled businessman VG Siddhartha. The late founder of the Cafe Coffee Day enterprise had referred to harassment from the former DG Income Tax.

    In a major success for Modi Government, Parliament on Tuesday approved a bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha following support from BJD and walkout by NDA allies JD-U and AIADMK.

    Parliament session has been extended till August 7.

    Jul 31, 2019 10:15 AM

    Trinamool Congress MP Subhasish Chakraborty gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to raise 'Battling India’s severe water crisis'

    Jul 31, 2019 10:15 AM

    BJP MP CP Thakur has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha 'over the need for amendment in divorce law for early disposal of cases.'

    Jul 31, 2019 10:14 AM

    Congress MP Anand Sharma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'faulty hip implants by pharma companies resulting in trauma, injury and deaths.'

    Jul 31, 2019 12:09 AM

    " think the country was waiting to have this cleared. I'm grateful that Rajya Sabha passed it today. I think the govt has done what was long overdue and I don't think it's a favour that we've done, it's the right of women who deserved to get it., says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

