For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Opposition to corner govt on electoral reforms in Rajya Sabha today
India
New Delhi, July 03: The Rajya Sabha is set to debate on a slew of electoral reforms today. The list includes the 'One Nation, One Election' and the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs).
Fourteen opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CP(I) will be cornering the government over electoral reforms in the Rajya Sabha today.
Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence
The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.
Stay tuned for all the updates:
Jul 3, 2019 10:05 AM
Jul 3, 2019 9:35 AM
Jul 3, 2019 9:34 AM
Jul 3, 2019 9:34 AM
Read More