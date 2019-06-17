17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Opposition to corner govt on electoral reforms in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi, July 03: The Rajya Sabha is set to debate on a slew of electoral reforms today. The list includes the 'One Nation, One Election' and the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs).

Fourteen opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CP(I) will be cornering the government over electoral reforms in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Union cabinet meeting to be held at Parliament Annexe Building later today. Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Narco terrorism' in Punjab. Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP, has given zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over safety of women and Children. Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora, has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of 64 oil fields.