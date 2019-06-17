17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Economic Survey to be tabled today

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 04: The Economic Survey 2018-19 will be presented in Parliament today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the survey in both the Houses.

The Economic survey is presented a day before the Union Budget. This will give the status of the annual economic development of the country.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for consideration and passing. N K Premachandran, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and Saugata Roy will move a statutory resolution seeking the House's disapproval of the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (No. 9 of 2019) promulgated by the President on March 2.

A fiery debate was held in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the contentious issue of simultaneous general and assembly elections, or 'one nation, one election'. Some opposition leaders expressed doubts over the working of the EVM and called for returning to paper ballot.

To this, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Opposition of adopting double standards on the issue of EVMs, saying leaders from their parties had become chief ministers and Prime Ministers through the same voting process.He also pitched for one nation one poll and urged the Opposition to consider the proposal with an open mind.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Copies of the Economic Survey brought to Parliament, the survey will be tabled before the Parliament. Trinamool MP Manish Gupta has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay by Centre to rename West Bengal as Bangla, after State assembly has passed the same “ Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "deteriorating condition of farmers in the country". BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ban on hand-pulled rickshaw in Kolkata. TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over shifting of Gorkha Recruitment depot and Gorkha Record office from Darjeeling. YSRCP leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and has demanded that a central team be sent to Andhra Pradesh in the light of severe drought there. The survey also highlights policy initiatives of the government and a roadmap to further boost the economy. The Economic survey is presented a day before the Union Budget. This will give the status of the annual economic development of the country. The Economic Survey 2018-19 will be presented in Parliament today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the survey in both the Houses.