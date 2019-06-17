17th Lok Sabha Updates: Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act amendment, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 02: Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is likely to move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters. In Rajya Sabha, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 has been taken up for consideration.

    17th Lok Sabha Updates: Amit Shah hits out at Congress over UAPA Bill

    Parliament session has been extended till August 7.

    The UAPA Amendment Bill 2019: Explained

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Aug 2, 2019 1:59 PM

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned. The proceedings of the House will resume at 2:35 pm .

    Aug 2, 2019 1:59 PM

    The Rajya Sabha has cleared the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. The bill enables the government to tag an individual as a terrorist.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:58 PM

    In Rajya Sabha, voting has begun on Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) amendments.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:58 PM

    “We are not opposing all the provisions of the bill. Only opposing Clause 5 and 6. When you want to name an individual, at what stage are you going to name the person,” asked senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:01 PM

    ''When we were in opposition, we supported previous UAPA amendments, be it in 2004,'08 or '13 as we believe all should support tough measures against terror. We also believe that terror has no religion, it is against humanity,not against a particular Govt or individual,'' Shah said.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:00 PM

    'Digvijaya Singh ji seems angry, it is natural, he just lost elections...he said 'in 3 cases of NIA no one was punished.' I will tell you why, because earlier in these cases political vendetta was done&attempt was made to link a particular religion to terror,'' said Shah.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:00 PM

    'What happened during emergency? All media was banned, all opposition leaders were jailed. There was no democracy for 19 months, and you are accusing us of misusing laws? Kindly look at your past,' Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha

    Aug 2, 2019 1:00 PM

    Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Chidambaram ji asked why to name an individual as a terrorist when the organization they are affiliated to is already banned. It is because we ban one org, another one comes up by same individuals. Till when will we keep banning orgs?

    Aug 2, 2019 12:43 PM

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is speaking on the UAPA Amendment bill in the Lower house on Friday

    Aug 2, 2019 12:41 PM

    Citing the Masood Azhar case, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that this matter should be referred to standing committee. “We are unsure of their intentions. The Congress had never compromised with terrorists. But they have.”

    Aug 2, 2019 12:27 PM

    ''In 2008 when I took over as Home Minister, I said anti-terrorism will stand on three legs- one is NIA, one is NATGRID and one is NCTC. We have only one leg today, what have you done about NATGRID and NCTC? Why are they in limbo?,'' said Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha.

    Aug 2, 2019 12:26 PM

    P Chidambaram in RS said,''If you see reasons for amendment, it says 'to empower NIA'. In passing you say 'empowers Centre to add or remove an individual's name as a terrorist', this mischief is why we are opposing this amendment, we are not opposing Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.''

    Aug 2, 2019 12:26 PM

    Proceedings in both the Upper and Lower House have begun.

    Aug 2, 2019 12:26 PM

    Bills for Consideration and Passing in Rajya Sabha

    Code on Wages, 2019 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019

    Aug 2, 2019 12:25 PM

    Bills for Consideration and Passing

    1. Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 2. Dam Safety Bill, 2019 3. Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019

    Aug 2, 2019 12:25 PM

    The Rajya Sabha is continuing the discussion on the UABA bill from yesterday, while the Lok Sabha is taking up matters of urgent public importance raised with the permission of speaker.

    Aug 2, 2019 12:23 PM

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rupa Ganguly & other party MPs from West Bengal hold a protest in Parliament over law & order situation in the state.

    Aug 2, 2019 12:23 PM

    MPs of Left parties protest in Parliament against amendments in labour laws and against 'corporate appeasement'

    Aug 2, 2019 12:23 PM

    BJP MPs from West Bengal held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament over law & order situation in the state.

    Aug 2, 2019 12:23 PM

    Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice on Unnao rape case

    Aug 2, 2019 12:22 PM

    Trinamool Congress’s three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the house, continues for the 5th straight day.

    Aug 2, 2019 12:22 PM

    NCP MP Majeed Memon has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Unnao rape case.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:03 AM

    On Thursday, Parliament approved changes in the three-year old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) providing greater clarity over distribution of proceeds of auction of loan defaulting companies, with the Lok Sabha passing the Bill with voice vote. Piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 gives committee of creditors of a loan defaulting company explicit authority over the distribution of proceeds in the resolution process and fixes a firm timeline of 330 days for resolving cases referred to the IBC. The amendments, she added, would also bring in more clarity on various provisions, including time-bound disposal at the application stage for resolution plan and treatment of financial creditors. As many as seven sections of the Code are being amended. Once the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) begins, it has to be completed in 330 days, including litigation stages and judicial process, the minister said, citing the proposed amendments. Among others, the approved resolution plan would be binding on central and state governments as well as various statutory authorities. She stressed that the intent of IBC amendments is not to liquidate a stressed company but find ways to make it a going concern. Sitharaman said proposed amendments also responds to issues pertaining to financial creditors in the wake of a recent ruling with respect to financial and operational creditors. Recently, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had ruled in the Essar Steel Ltd's case that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had no role in distribution of claims and brought lenders (financial creditors) and vendors (operational creditors) on par. Sitharaman quoted a Supreme Court judgement to say that with implementation of the Code, there is no longer a defaulter's paradise. Referring to the issue of home buyers raised by some opposition members, the Minister said the provisions of the bill strengthen the hands of homebuyers and the government would endeavour to do full justice to them. The government, she added, was also looking at ways to resolve the issue concerning buyers of flat from JP Group companies. On issues concerning Jet Airways, the minister said that the stakeholders were free to work out resolution plan and they were not obliged to use the IBC which is optional. "There is some international case which is coming in newspapers and magazines. That is under Cape Town Convention. What do we do? Not only Jet Airways, there would be other so many big companies in our country, which would be having international operations. "They may be dealing with various national and international agencies," she said. The minister also told the House that Jet Airways has some office in Netherlands and a Dutch court has admitted it for bankruptcy. "While admitting Jet Airways, the NCLT has refused to recognise Netherlands proceedings. This order has been appealed to the NCLAT. So, that is the status on the matter of Jet Airways," she added. Sitharaman further added that the issue of inclusion of cross-border insolvency under the IBC is under examination and the government will take a view after consulting the stakeholders. The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Monday. Earlier, participating in the debate, Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) said the performance of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code has been a mixed bag. Gogoi also raised concern about liquidation of companies, especially the ones in the real estate sector that also puts home buyers' life savings at risk. Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) said the IBC has improved the Ease of Doing Business. M Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress) referred to the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha and said industries are sick because of business failures. He said while the government is working towards 'Ease of Doing Business', there is an increase in 'Difficulties in Doing Business'. There is a fear psychosis in the minds of businesses which has to be addressed, Reddy said. "Asses and horses are in the same stable," Reddy said, noting that the government is looking at honest and dishonest business through the same prism.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:02 AM

    BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi earlier on Thursday said currently an imperialistic environment is prevalent in international arbitration. She said India is the originator of the conciliatory process as the word 'panchayat' means five elders who decide on any dispute. Lekhi said India is the founder of conciliations and arbitrations but over time the country lost out its position to other countries. "This is a right step to improve that process," she said. DMK member A Raja said the intention of the government in bringing the bill is good, the objectives are good, but there are several doubts and apprehensions. Raja said the role of judiciary has been mitigated in the arbitration process and there is no provision for creating an exclusive set of manpower. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said he has no reason to disagree with the bill but will like to provide suggestions on certain issues. Banerjee said every arbitrator should be treated as public servant to bring accountability and they should declare their assets. A previous bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha in August 2018 but could not be passed by the Rajya Sabha. The bill lapsed following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. Successive governments have been pushing to make India a centre of domestic and international arbitration.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:02 AM

    Replying to a debate on The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2019, union Minister RS Prasad earlier said India is qualified to have a centre of international arbitration as it has enough qualified lawyers and skill and training facilities. Prasad said Indians and Indian companies involved in international arbitration have to move to centres like London, Singapore or Paris. "We want India to become a hub of international arbitration," he said. The minister said while the government is trying to make arbitration easier and fast in India, the courts should also be consistent with their pronouncements on arbitrations. Participating in the debate, Congress member K Suresh said the bill has failed to address several crucial factors, including criteria and eligibility of arbitrators. He said the arbitration process should be impartial and unbiased as a single omission will damage the reputation of the country.

    Aug 2, 2019 1:01 AM

    Parliament on Thursday passed a bill aimed at making India an international arbitration hub by providing facilities for settlement of commercial disputes. The bill has already been cleared by the Rajya Sabha. The government had planned some amendments in the Lok Sabha on Thursday related to the proposed arbitration council, but Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad decided against pressing them as the bill has given sufficient powers to the arbitration council to decide on arbitrators. Had the government pressed for the amendments, the bill would have gone back to the Rajya Sabha. "The bill will not go back to Rajya Sabha as I did not press for amendments," Prasad told PTI after the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

    Aug 2, 2019 12:58 AM

    Lok Sabha passed 27 bills in the ongoing session so far. Rajya Sabha passed 23 bills while there were 19 bills which were passed by both the houses.

    Aug 1, 2019 9:13 PM

    Lok Sabha has passed the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill.

    Aug 1, 2019 9:13 PM

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its RS MPs to be present in the House tomorrow.

    Aug 1, 2019 8:23 PM

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

