17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Opposition to corner govt over J&K turmoil

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament today amidst speculation that it could be on Jammu and Kashmir.

Menawhile, leaders of Opposition parties met in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parliament session has been extended till August 7.

The UAPA Amendment Bill 2019: Explained

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Peoples Democratic Party MPs have written to RS MPs seeking their support to get answers from the government in Parliament on the situation in Kashmir. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran and CPI(M) leader AM Arif have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue. DMK MP, TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demand suspension of business today and discussion over Kashmir issue. A meeting of Congress MPs in Lok Sabha will be held at 10.30 am in Parliament today. PDP MP Mohammed Fayaz attacks the BJP saying that the "they are making a mistake". "It is not possible for them to remove Article 35A and 370...we will fight them," he said adding "They are giving Pakistan an opportunity to target us." AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue. PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz don black bands before entering the Parliament, as a mark of protest against the situation in Kashmir. Once the Cabinet meeting is over, all the action would shift to Parliament. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is expected to make an announcement regarding the Cabinet decision in Parliament. Even as tensions in Jammu and Kashmir are on the rise following additional deployment of troops in the state, Union home minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a bill in the Rajya Sabha on a less contentious topic related to the state — reservation for economically weaker sections. The Rajya Sabha Chairman has decided that Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House after the completion of Legislative Business listed for the day. Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha to meet at 10 am today in leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber, inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting. Jammu and KAshmir has suspended mobile and internet services and even imposed Section 144 in several areas. Aam Admi Party's Sanjay Singh has also given a notice for suspension of business to discuss the unfolding situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress has given an adjournment notice in Parliamane on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the uncertainty prevailed in the Kashmir Valley. Parliament on Friday passed a bill to allow the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) to bid out any new airport at a pre-determined tariff structure. While Rajya Sabha had given its nod to the bill earlier, it was passed by Lok Sabha on Friday by a voice vote. Currently, major airports with an annual capacity to handle one-and-a-half million passengers come under the purview of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). Now with the amendments getting parliamentary nod, the definition of major airports would be changed to any aerodrome which has or is designated to have annual passenger capacity of three-and-a-half million. Lok Sabha has passed Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, today. Bharatiya Janata Party has issued whip for its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament from 5 to 7 August. Lok Sabha passes the Dam Safety Bill, 2019. Parliament on Friday passed a bill to repeal 58 old central laws which the government said has been done to achieve maximum governance. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha through voice vote. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 29. Moving the bill in the Upper House, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the BJP-led government came to power, it decided to get rid of redundant and absolute laws. A committee has identified 1824 old laws. So far, 1,428 old and archaic central Acts have been repealed and about 75 laws -- which the Centre drafted for states in view of the President rule -- have also been repealed till date, he said. The current bill aims to repeal 58 old central laws, which have become "irrelevant". Akali Dal member and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Friday claimed that a close relative of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had lauded the role of General Dyer, who was involved in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, describing it as a "correct" action. This invited strong reaction from opposition Congress. During the debate on the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha, Badal also alleged that members of the Congress were involved in the 1984 riots against Sikhs and one of them is currently a Chief Minister. Badal claimed that an ancestor of the Punjab chief minister had wrote a letter to General Dyer after the 1919 massacre in Amritsar saying his action was "correct and the Governor General approved it". Earlier, Acrimonious scenes were witnessed in Lok Sabha during the debate on a bill which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial. The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been passed by the Lok Sabha Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says that building dams for producing electricity, preserving water and preventing floods is a historic practice. The Lok Sabha has already defeated the motion to refer the bill to the select committee. The voting is underway on whether the amendments moved by MP NK Premchandran be accepted. Seeking the passage of the bill, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said the government wants to end politics involved with regard to the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust. Rajya Sabha takes up The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, for consideration and passing. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned. The proceedings of the House will resume at 2:35 pm . The Rajya Sabha has cleared the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. The bill enables the government to tag an individual as a terrorist.