For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Cong issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs
India
New Delhi, July 30: The Central government is likely to move the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the Bills introduced by the government.
The Lok Sabha had on 25 July passed the contentious Bill to criminalise triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members, who accused the government of singling out a community.
Parliament session has been extended till August 7.
Stay tuned for all the updates:
Jul 30, 2019 9:15 AM
Jul 30, 2019 9:02 AM
Jul 30, 2019 9:01 AM
Jul 30, 2019 8:47 AM
Jul 30, 2019 8:38 AM
Jul 30, 2019 8:38 AM
Read More