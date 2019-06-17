  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Cong issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: The Central government is likely to move the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the Bills introduced by the government.

    The Lok Sabha had on 25 July passed the contentious Bill to criminalise triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members, who accused the government of singling out a community.

    Parliament
    Parliament

    Parliament session has been extended till August 7.

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Jul 30, 2019 9:15 AM

    Congress party issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House, today.

    Jul 30, 2019 9:02 AM

    Prasanna Acharya, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Floor Leader in Rajya Sabha said,''BJD will support Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.''

    Jul 30, 2019 9:01 AM

    Congress MP, Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'deduction in wages of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists.'

    Jul 30, 2019 8:47 AM

    Rashtriya Janata Dal MP, Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'special assistance to Bihar on account of flood and drought.'

    Jul 30, 2019 8:38 AM

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen gives Rule 267 Notice in Rajya Sabha for suspension of all business, today to take up immediate discussion on "recent serious violent crimes against the marginalized".

    Jul 30, 2019 8:38 AM

    All India Trinamool Congress MP, Manish Gupta has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on "Do our brave soldiers deserve to be beaten to death (Amethi).”

    Read More

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue