17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Cong issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 30: The Central government is likely to move the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the Bills introduced by the government.

The Lok Sabha had on 25 July passed the contentious Bill to criminalise triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members, who accused the government of singling out a community.

Parliament session has been extended till August 7.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Congress party issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House, today. Prasanna Acharya, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Floor Leader in Rajya Sabha said,''BJD will support Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.'' Congress MP, Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'deduction in wages of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists.' Rashtriya Janata Dal MP, Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'special assistance to Bihar on account of flood and drought.' Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen gives Rule 267 Notice in Rajya Sabha for suspension of all business, today to take up immediate discussion on "recent serious violent crimes against the marginalized". All India Trinamool Congress MP, Manish Gupta has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on "Do our brave soldiers deserve to be beaten to death (Amethi).”