17th Lok Sabha LIVE: BJP parliamentary party meet today, Modi to lay agenda

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 02: The first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party during the ongoing session is scheduled to take place in Parliament library building in the national capital on Tuesday. Headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the meeting was scheduled for June 25 but it was called off following the demise of Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed two bills concerning Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution to extend President's rule for a period of six months and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Union home minister Amit Shah presented two bills in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Both bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Jammu and Kashmir quota bill paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

14 opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, NCP, AAP & CPI have given notice over discussion in Rajya Sabha tomorrow under Rule 176 on the 'need for electoral reforms in the country'. The first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party during the ongoing session will be held today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament.