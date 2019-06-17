17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Amit Shah to introduce J&K Reservation bill in Rajya Sabha today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 01: Home Minister Amit Shah is all set the resolution for extension of President's rule by another six months.He will also table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that grants will provide quota in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajya Sabha today.

The Bill, which amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution for extension of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. He further moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jammu and Kashmir had been under Governor's rule since June 20,2018, which expired in December 2018.

Following this, President's rule was imposed in the state. Governor's rule was imposed days after the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) collapsed.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

DMK announces names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha - MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham. Ram Vilas Paswan, elected to the Upper House unchallenged from Bihar, takes oath of office. IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. DMK MP TR Balu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin'. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme. The CPI(M) has alleged that Amit Shah's bid to impose President's rule further would alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that if conditions were conducive to hold polls in the state, it should be done. The Bill had been comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha although it faced opposition from the Congress, NC and the CPI(M). The House will also take up the statutory resolution for extension of President’s rule by another six months. Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that grants will provide quota in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC).