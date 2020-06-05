176 Indian citizens from Bahrain, Oman complete quarantine at Naval Base in Kochi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: 176 Indians from Bahrain and Oman completed their mandated Quarantine period at Naval Base Kochi.

The residents of the Southern Naval Command Covid Care Centre (CCC) for the past two weeks would now travel back to various parts of the country, the government said in a statement.

During their stay at the CCC they were provided with all meals, personal hygiene kits, supervised medical care, WiFi and telephone facilities, new BSNL SIM cards as well as currency exchange, amongst other basic amenities, the statement also read.

All residents underwent the RT-PCR tests during their stay and have tested negative prior to discharge.

49 Indians from Oman were the last to depart the CCC, whilst 127 from Bahrain left the Indian Navy Facility between June 1 and 2.

The Navy's Quarantine facility at Kochi with a 200 bed capacity was set up in March 20 and has been serving as a transit quarantine camp for naval personnel returning to Kochi on duty after leave. It was modified at short notice to cater for the arrival of personnel from Bahrain & Oman. The Camp is being managed by trained naval doctors and personnel from the School of Naval Airmen (SFNA) at Southern Naval Command.

The Indian Navy has spared no effort in supporting the nation in its battle against COVID-19 and continues to fulfil its resolve towards dedicating Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam, the statement also read.