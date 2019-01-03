174 Maintainer and JE Posts in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 3: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued notification for the recruitment of 174 Maintainer and JE Posts. The candidates can apply from 03.01.2019. The last date for submission of application is 02.02.2019.

Applicants who have completed 10th+ITI, BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognized Institute are eligible to apply.

The selection will be based on written test and interview.

Post Name:

->Maintainer

->Junior Engineer (Systems)

->Junior Engineer (Civil)

->Section Engineers (Systems)

->Section Engineers (Civil)

Age Limit: Applicants Age Limit Should not exceed 50 Years

Salary Details:

Maintainer: Rs. 10,170/- to Rs. 18,500/-

Junior Engineer (Systems): Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 26,950/-

Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 26950/-

Section Engineers (Systems): Rs. 16000/- to Rs. 30770/-

Section Engineers (Civil): Rs. 16000/- to Rs. 30770/-

Click here to apply