17 years on, another plot to attack Parliament unearthed

New Delhi, Dec 13: It has been 17 years since the heart of democracy, the Indian Parliament was attacked by terrorists. A lot has changed since then and the security mechanism is much better compared to what it was back then.

The fact of the matter is that 17 years on, there has been another plot that was unearthed, where the target is the Parliament. This time around it is a Khalistan group, with the support of terror outfits from Pakistan, which have plotted the attack on Parliament.

The plot was unearthed, following an alert by the Intelligence Bureau which said that two terrorists had entered into India in an attempt to strike at the Parliament.

IB officials tell OneIndia that the duo, Lakhwinder and Parmider, who are Khalistan terrorists are planning a major attack on Parliament.

The IB input states that the duo were travelling towards Delhi in a UP registration car. Inputs also suggest that they had on them a huge cache of explosives and were planning on attacking Parliament.

The input comes in the wake of several other alerts which suggest that the terrorists part of the Khalistan movement are making a revival bid. Most of the top leaders are based in Pakistan and have sought the assistance of the ISI to re-launch their movement.

Very recently the National Investigation Agency had busted a plot in which attempts were being made to revive the Khalistan movement. A plot to commit a series of murders of Hindu leaders had been hatched.

The idea was to create communal tension and throw the law and order out of gear and then makes attempts to revive militancy. NIA officials said that the operation was being funded from Canada, Italy and UK.

Another plot relating to Referendum 2020 also came to light recently. A page on the social media calling on people to join the movement and declare Punjab as a separate nation was made. Referendum 2020 also involved striking at IPL games. A rally relating to Referendum 2020 was also proposed in the UK.