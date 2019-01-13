17-year-old rape victim forced to drink poison while returning from Tuition

New Delhi, Jan 13: In yet another horrific incident, a 17-year-old rape victim was allegedly forced to drink poison by two bike-borne men when she was returning home from tuition in Dwarka district's Hastsal area.

The victim in her complaint alleged that when she was returning home from tuition, two bike-borne men intercepted her way and threatened her of dire consequences if she gave statement against the rape accused in the court. However, when she refused to do so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison. The accused duo fled the spot after the incident.

Prima facie it appears that the associates of the rape accused might have tried to poison her to stop her from giving testimony in the court. However, it is being verified, the officer said.

The rape accused recently came out on bail. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him at Ranhola police station in 2018, police said. He is being questioned in connection with the incident, they said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the culprits.