  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    17-year-old Kashmiri boy beaten to death by colleague in Jaipur

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Feb 07: A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy, working with a catering firm, was allegedly beaten to death by his colleague here, police said on Friday.

    17-year-old Kashmiri boy beaten to death by colleague in Jaipur

    Basit Ahmad khan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, was allegedly thrashed by his fellow worker Aditya (22) in Harmara area on Wednesday night after the two had an argument, they said.

    Later, Basit's friends took him to a hospital where he died during treatment on Thursday night, said Station House Officer Ramesh Saini.

    The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    jaipur jammu and kashmir rajasthan kashmiri

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X