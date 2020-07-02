17 Tablighi members released on bail

  • search
    Lucknow, July 02: Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand, who were arrested in March, have been released on bail, police said on Thursday.

    Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti on Wednesday ordered their release on surety of Rs 25,000 each.

    The foreigners, 10 from Indonesia and seven from Thailand, were arrested in March under various sections, including the Passport Act, the Foreigners' Act and the Epidemic Act.

      They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
